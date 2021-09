Now they are releasing a new single “Feeling Myself,” the latest release from their highly anticipated debut studio album, The Fourth Quarter (October 8, via Easy Star Records). The track is an upbeat, feel-good summertime jam which embodies empowerment and confidence given to us daily by a higher power. The band is excited to present The Fourth Quarter, saying, “The album has a couple jams you’ve probably heard and some new ones that will blow you back to the Bible or the ‘90s, lol! So lace up those J’s because it’s crunch time and The Late Ones are on the line!”