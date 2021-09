Who on earth will be the next James Bond? It’s a question that’s been on the lips of the film industry’s kingmakers since Daniel Craig first spoke about hanging up his tuxedo. Now that No Time to Die, the long-delayed 25th installment of the series and the actor’s fifth and final outing as the martini-sipping secret agent, is scheduled to land in cinemas on October 8, the rumor mill has gone into overdrive once again—and the frontrunners are emerging.