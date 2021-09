Montclair Early Music has received a grant from Investor Foundation that will provide free and low-cost music instructions to fourth-graders across Essex County. “The Investors Grant has had two significant and desirable results,” Montclair Early Music founder and president Julienne Pape said in an announcement from the group. “First, it enabled us to collaborate with Montclair State University to engage interns majoring in music education. The interns are trained in the internationally acclaimed Suzuki method, thereby also enhancing their teaching skills to prepare them for the future. Second, the grant has enabled us to extend our program to underserved communities.”