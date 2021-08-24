Shinedown Announces ‘Attention Attention’ Feature Film Experience
ATTENTION ATTENTION, the feature film experience of multi-platinum band Shinedown’s 2018 record-breaking studio album of the same name, will premiere worldwide on Friday, September 3rd. Available on digital and cable VOD via Gravitas Ventures, ATTENTION ATTENTION is available now for pre-order in the U.S. for $12.99, with an exclusive rate of $6.99 currently offered until midnight ET tonight (August 24th). PRESS HERE to purchase and. check out the trailer below!www.iconvsicon.com
