Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Shinedown Announces ‘Attention Attention’ Feature Film Experience

By Jason Price
iconvsicon.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATTENTION ATTENTION, the feature film experience of multi-platinum band Shinedown’s 2018 record-breaking studio album of the same name, will premiere worldwide on Friday, September 3rd. Available on digital and cable VOD via Gravitas Ventures, ATTENTION ATTENTION is available now for pre-order in the U.S. for $12.99, with an exclusive rate of $6.99 currently offered until midnight ET tonight (August 24th). PRESS HERE to purchase and. check out the trailer below!

www.iconvsicon.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Myers
Person
Wiz Khalifa
Person
Brent Smith
Person
Francesca Eastwood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attention Attention#Feature Film#Rock Band#Vod#Gravitas Ventures#Hard Rock Albums Charts#Iheart Radio Music Award#Big Love#Earthday#Shinedown Multi#Guitar Rsb#Atlantic Records#Direct Relief
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviesiconvsicon.com

‘Analog Love: The (Long Lost) Art of the Mixtape’ Documentary Hits VOD and Limited-Edition Blu-Ray On August 17th

A powerful new documentary, ‘Analog Love: The (Long Lost) Art of the Mixtape,’ is arriving on VOD and limited edition Blu-Ray on August 17th via Passion River. Do you remember sharing your feelings with someone through a “mix tape?” Analog Love is a joyful look at why this ritual of communication through music still continues to be so meaningful.
MoviesNME

‘BLACKPINK: The Movie’ review: a reminder of the joy of live music with the world’s biggest girl group

Five years ago, BLACKPINK arrived with their captivating debut song ‘Whistle’ (alongside ‘Boombayah’) and shot straight to the top of the Gaon charts in South Korea. K-pop’s then-latest monster rookies had arrived and quickly set about casting their spell further afield in the months and years that followed. Records were broken and sold-out shows were performed across the globe, their ever-expanding fanbase (known as BLINKs) grew at lightning speed.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Ennio Morricone Documentary by Giuseppe Tornatore Added to Venice Lineup - Global Bulletin

The 78th Venice International Film Festival (Sept. 1-11) will include an out of competition screening of “Ennio” by Giuseppe Tornatore, director of the Oscar winning “Cinema Paradiso.” “Ennio” is a comprehensive portrait of two time Oscar winning composer Ennio Morricone, among the most influential and prolific musicians of the twentieth century, who has scored over 500 movie soundtracks.
TV & Videosthepitchkc.com

Hands-on attention in an Airbnb is the focus of horror film Superhost

There have been a rash of excellent Airbnb-based horror films in recent years. Dave Franco’s directorial debut The Rental is a delightfully horrific must-watch from 2020. 2019’s The Cabin House is a frightfully grotesque twist on cabin in the woods overnights. And adding to the genre now is the much more modernly self-aware Superhost.
WWEComicBook

The Rock Responds To His Doppleganger

Dwayne Johnson has a doppelganger and he's finally responded to the look alike on social media. The Rock's Internet twin is none other than Alabama Morgan County Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields. Social media made the officer into a social media sensation. Johnson caught wind of Fields and invited the cop to have a drink sometime while also thanking him for his service. Humorously, the WWE star also said that there had to be some The Rock stories on his end. (One look at the officer would seem to indicate that makes all the sense in the world. Check out Johnson's tweet down below.
Los Angeles, CAHello Magazine

Adele turns heads in a dazzling figure-flattering dress on date night with boyfriend Rich Paul

One thing's for sure: it’s always a sign of a good party when you dance your way out of your shoes. Such appeared to be the case for Adele who stunned when she headed to NBA star Lebron James’ wife Savannah’s birthday party in West Hollywood Friday evening wearing a figure-flattering evening dress that cinched at the waist and showed off her figure, and also featured structured shoulders.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Reba McEntire mourns devastating death with heartfelt tribute

Reba McEntire has mourned the loss of her close friend, popular actor Ed Asner, who passed away over the weekend at the age of 91. Taking to Instagram, the country singer shared a lovely photo of the pair of them together, alongside the caption: "Magic moments getting to film the 'Somebody's Chelsea' music video with the one and only Ed Asner. Rest in peace, my friend."
Public HealthKCCI.com

Here are the artists canceling shows as COVID-19 cases rise

As COVID-19 cases have begun surging again throughout the U.S., several music festivals and concert tours have postponed shows due to positive tests and concern of further spread. Here's a look at the artists who have pushed back their performances due to COVID-19. Stevie Nicks. Stevie Nicks canceled appearances at...
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Fans Say Nia Long Is ‘Killing It’ as She Works Out in Skimpy Black Top in New Video

Nia Long celebrated "Nia Long Day" in New York City by sharing a video that showed her working out while clad in a skimpy black top and her fans had their say. American actress Nia Long is known for starring as Beulah "Lisa" Wilkes on the sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." She has starred in many other movies and television series and is a recipient of multiple awards.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Halsey Releases New Album: Listen and Read the Full Credits

Halsey has released their fourth studio album. If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is out now via Capitol. The LP is produced by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and features contributions from a number of notable musicians. Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl plays drums on “Honey,” prolific session bassist Pino Palladino appears on “Lilith,” and Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham lays down guitar on “Darling.” In addition to her new album, Halsey has released an accompanying IMAX film, also titled If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Listen to the new LP below, and scroll down for the full list of credits.
Public HealthBillboard

Every 2021 Concert & Festival Canceled Due to COVID-19

While there are a lot of promising signs in the current touring landscape -- from the successful rollouts of the Rolling Loud and Lollapalooza festivals to major events like Bonnaroo and ACL Fest remaining on the fall schedule -- there are plenty of examples of the surging COVID-19 pandemic's toll on an already-struggling industry.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee gets fans talking with upsetting post

Ginger Zee has kept fans documented on her journey through covering the devastating effects of Hurricane Ida on cities like New Orleans. The Good Morning America journalist shared an update from her journey that left many of her fans feeling emotional. WATCH: Ginger Zee's vacation video with son Adrian. Ginger...
MusicBillboard

Megan Thee Stallion Teases That Her Next Album Is 'Aggressive' & 'Me Talking My S---'

Megan Thee Stallion stars on the September/October 2021 cover of Essence, where she gives insight into her next album. The superstar Houston rapper dons her blonde pin-up hairdo on the cover, which is emblematic of her alter ego Tina Snow, who bares the same name as her second EP from 2018. She's previously described Snow in a 2018 interview as the more "raw" version of herself, and that's the very side of herself she'll be showing on her as-yet-to-be-titled sophomore album.

Comments / 0

Community Policy