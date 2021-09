COLLEGE PARK, Md. - The UMass Lowell field hockey team's 2021 season opener at No. 9 Maryland was canceled due to inclement weather in the area on Friday. The River Hawks and Terps played through the majority of the first quarter of the contest, with the visitors outshooting their host, 2-1, and taking a 1-0 edge in corner opportunities. However, with 2:52 remaining in the period, the game was delayed due to lightning in the area and never resumed.