Political Rewind: Party Feud Over High Stakes Federal Budget Features Ga. Democrat Among Holdouts
Tuesday on Political Rewind: Georgia 7th District U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bordeaux is among a group of moderate Democrats under fire for their resistance to supporting President Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget proposal until the U.S. House passes a bipartisan infrastructure bill. The Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and lawmakers in the progressive wing of the party, are criticizing the move from the holdouts.www.gpb.org
