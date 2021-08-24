Cancel
Georgia State

Political Rewind: Party Feud Over High Stakes Federal Budget Features Ga. Democrat Among Holdouts

By Bill Nigut, Emilia Brock, Sam Bermas-Dawes
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Tuesday on Political Rewind: Georgia 7th District U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bordeaux is among a group of moderate Democrats under fire for their resistance to supporting President Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget proposal until the U.S. House passes a bipartisan infrastructure bill. The Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and lawmakers in the progressive wing of the party, are criticizing the move from the holdouts.

Texas' 6-Week Abortion Ban Takes Effect Overnight As The Supreme Court Stays Silent

Legislation banning abortions after six weeks is now the law of the land in Texas, effectively ending Roe v. Wade in the state. In a move that surprised some high court watchers, the U.S. Supreme Court didn't act on an emergency request to stop the law from taking effect by midnight Tuesday. This allowed the policy to go ahead despite court challenges.
Education Dept. Announces Civil Rights Investigations Into 5 States' Mask Mandate Bans

The U.S. Department of Education sent a warning to five states on Monday that their statewide bans on mask mandates, including in schools, could violate students' civil rights. Suzanne B. Goldberg, the department's acting assistant secretary for civil rights, sent letters to state education leaders in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah, informing them that the department's Office for Civil Rights is investigating whether their bans are discriminatory.
Kemp Says Georgians Can Choose Not To Get Vaccinated, But They May Die Of COVID-19

Gov. Brian Kemp may have perhaps made his most direct plea for Georgians to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Monday during a press conference. "I mean, the numbers do not lie; 95% of the people in the hospital with COVID-19 have not been vaccinated," Kemp said. "And I would urge you to do that. That is what we need to unite and focus on instead of having, you know, different mandates and all that."

