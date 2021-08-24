Samsung punishes Galaxy Fold 3 modders by disabling their cameras
If you try to mod your Samsung phone, Samsung will disable the camera?!. That's the report coming out of XDA Developers this morning. During the confirmation process to unlock the bootloader of the spiffy new Galaxy Fold 3, XDA user 白い熊 found that a surprising new message popped up on the phone. "Unlocking the bootloader to install custom operating system software. Doing so will cause the cameras to be disabled and may cause your phone or apps to stop working correctly," the message said.arstechnica.com
