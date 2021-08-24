Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Samsung punishes Galaxy Fold 3 modders by disabling their cameras

By Ron Amadeo
Ars Technica
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you try to mod your Samsung phone, Samsung will disable the camera?!. That's the report coming out of XDA Developers this morning. During the confirmation process to unlock the bootloader of the spiffy new Galaxy Fold 3, XDA user 白い熊 found that a surprising new message popped up on the phone. "Unlocking the bootloader to install custom operating system software. Doing so will cause the cameras to be disabled and may cause your phone or apps to stop working correctly," the message said.

arstechnica.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Android Phone#Mod#Xda Developers##Os#Windows Mobile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Samsung Announced A New Phone That Costs Just $155

Samsung has announced a new smartphone that is priced at just $155. The device in question is the Galaxy A03s. This smartphone has been announced in one market only, for now, but it may reach more markets soon. The device dropped in India. As you can see, in the provided...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

T-Mobile customers can now get a free Samsung Galaxy A32 5G with a new line

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. As if T-Mobile didn't already offer enough great options for bargain hunters, with both the REVVL V+ 5G and OnePlus Nord N200 5G available free of charge with any working trade-in starting last Friday, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is now also cheaper than... literally everything yet again.
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

How to clear your cache on Android

If you are wondering how to clear your cache on an Android phone, we can help you get that done in just a few easy steps. Whether you are looking to clear the browser cache or clear the app cache, we've put together some instructions to help you achieve your goal. We'll walk through why doing this can not only free up space on your Android phone but also make it run much faster.
Technologymspoweruser.com

Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 256GB $200 cheaper today at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of the most premium handset in the S21 series, and it’s currently the best Samsung flagship phone you can buy right now. What’s even better is that the S21 Ultra(256GB) is now $200 cheaper today. You can now buy it at a price point of $1,050, down from $1,250. So if you do the math, the 256GB Galaxy S21 Ultra is now $200 cheaper. You can check some of the key features of the premium most Galaxy S21 phone below.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Best Life

If You Use This Popular Phone, You Could Lose All Your Photos Next Month

Whether you got it two weeks ago or two years ago, your phone likely holds hundreds if not thousands of photos from before its time. After all, around 85 percent of all photos are now taken on our phones, according to InfoTrends. From pictures of summer vacations with friends to portraits of past holidays with loved ones, your photos are probably some of your most treasured possessions. But if you're someone who leaves these precious memories stored solely on your phone, you could soon be in trouble. One of the biggest phone companies out there is changing the way its data is stored and that could mean your photos will be permanently deleted at the end of next month. Read on to find out if you need to back up your pictures now or risk losing them.
Cell PhonesZDNet

Best cheap phone under $100 in 2021: Top budget picks

Not everybody wants or needs the best phone money can buy. Perhaps you've browsed our budget phones under $300 and wonder whether even better bargains abound. Or maybe you want something super affordable (i.e., expendable) for your pre-teen's first handset. Or you're planning an extreme holiday -- rock climbing or white water rafting, anyone? -- and you'd rather not put your iPhone 12 Pro at risk. Do you want a backup device "just in case"? Or maybe you just love a really great deal.
NFLCNET

Samsung Galaxy S22 rumors: Release date, price, camera specs and more

Samsung's August 2021 Unpacked event was just last week, and the company unveiled new versions of its foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, alongside its new smartwatch the Galaxy Watch 4. But when could we see Samsung's next flagship phone, the rumored Galaxy S22? We don't yet have any official word, but this year's Galaxy S21 lineup was unveiled in January, which means we could see Samsung's new flagship early next year. Although we still have some time until the smartphone's expected debut, the rumor mill continues to turn.
Cell PhonesComputerworld

How to control your Android phone with your eyes

Well, I'll be: Just when we thought we'd uncovered all there is to know about Google's almost-ready-for-prime-time Android 12 update, a futuristic new feature has snuck its way into the mix. As spotted over the weekend, the latest Android 12 beta release includes an intriguing new capability that quite literally...
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $649.99 You Save: $150.00 (19%) Buy Now There...
SoftwareArs Technica

Why Windows 11 has such strict hardware requirements, according to Microsoft

Windows 11 promises to refine window management, run Android apps, and to unify the look and feel of the operating system's built-in apps after years of frustrating hodgepodge. But none of that matters if your computer can't run the software, and Microsoft has only promised official Windows 11 support for computers released within the last three or four years. Anyone else will be able to run the operating system if they meet the performance requirements, but they'll need to jump through the hoop of downloading an ISO file and installing the operating system manually rather than grabbing it through Windows Update.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Apple’s latest iOS update is causing big problems for some iPhone users

The iOS 14.7.1 update Apple released a few weeks ago is wreaking havoc for some iPhone users. While the update was primarily designed to address an Apple Watch bug, some iPhone users with the update are experiencing connectivity issues with their cellular service. According to posts on Apple discussion boards and social media sites like Reddit, impacted users are seeing a “No Service” message at the top of the display. Today’s Top Deal The best Alexa smart plugs on Amazon are somehow down to just $5 each! Price: $19.99 You Save: $5.00 (20%) Buy Now Is there a fix for the iOS 14.7 cellular issue? For users experiencing...
ElectronicsArs Technica

The weekend’s best deals: Samsung microSD cards, gaming chairs, and more

Our latest Dealmaster includes a nice one-day sale on Samsung microSD cards, as the 256GB and 512GB variants of the company's Evo Select card are down to $28 and $60 at Amazon, respectively. The former discount is the best we've seen since January, while the latter matches the lowest price we've ever tracked. As we've noted before, this certainly isn't the fastest card on the market, but it's reliable and performant enough for most casual needs, making it a good value when it's on sale.
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to Activate Voice Access When Looking at Your Android Phone

Android has some powerful accessibility tools that can make using a smartphone easier. “Voice Access” is one that can help if you have trouble manipulating a touch screen. We’ll show you how to make it work only when you’re looking. What is “Voice Access”?. “Voice Access” is an Android accessibility...
Cell Phonesfairfieldcitizenonline.com

The 'Joker' virus has returned to Android: empty your bank accounts without you noticing it and it is hidden in these apps on the Google Play Store

The Belgian Police warned about the return of the 'Joker' virus , which attacks Android devices and hides itself in various applications on the Google Play Store . This malware is capable of subscribing the user to payment services without their authorization and emptying their bank accounts without them noticing.
Cell Phonesyourchoiceway.com

Best Samsung Galaxy Phone For 2021

There are a ton of Samsung phones out there, so we've reviewed and rated the lot to bring you a list of the best Galaxy handsets you can buy right now. Samsung makes some of the best smartphones in the world, but knowing which one to go for isn't the easiest of tasks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy