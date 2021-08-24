Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

US Navy reveals official to perform duties of undersecretary

By Marjorie Censer
Navy Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — U.S. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro has named Meredith Berger to perform the duties of the undersecretary of the Navy, effective Wednesday. Berger, who is serving as assistant secretary of the Navy for energy, installations and environment, “will relieve” James Geurts, who is set to retire this week, the service said.

www.navytimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Meijer
Person
Seth Moulton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Undersecretary#Us Navy#Defense News#Government Matters#Inside Defense#Politico#The Washington Post#The Carroll County Times#The Princeton Packet#Lcs#Marine#Ptsd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Related
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Navy SEALs Getting Ready for War Against Russia, China

Earlier this year, Navy SEALs and Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen operators worked with conventional Navy forces in the final certification exercise of the USS Eisenhower Strike Group before it deployed. During the exercise, Navy special operators were the eyes and ears of the carrier strike group, assisting with over-the-horizon targeting,...
MilitaryWashington Examiner

China will remember the Marines at the gate

Death cometh soon or late. And the temples of his gods." Eleven Marines and one Navy corpsman (a combat medic) died alongside Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss in the ISIS attack on the Kabul airport last Thursday. But the 13 did their duty and held the airport gate. The pain...
AccidentsNavy Times

Navy corpsman dies after heat-related PT incident in Marine Corps schoolhouse

A Navy hospital corpsman suffered a “heat-related incident” while taking part in unit physical training in mid-July, a report from the Navy Safety Center reads. The incident, involving Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Samantha Rose Whitehead, was on July 16, according to Marine 1st Lt. Phillip Parker. It was her 25th birthday. She later died on Aug. 1.
MilitaryPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

US Navy Designed Massive Battleships Called Montana-class

During World War 2, our country was battling enemies on multiple fronts. While many American soldiers fought their way through Europe, others where battling on the Pacific Ocean. The US Navy played a huge roll on both fronts. But, the Pacific was where our Navy truly shined. After the attack...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Mysterious New Electronic Warfare System Spotted On U.S. Navy Aircraft Carriers

An intriguing upgrade has been installed on the USS Carl Vinson and the USS Abraham Lincoln that points to new defensive capabilities. In this day and age, a warship's electronic warfare suite can be even more important than its kinetic capabilities—missiles and guns—when it comes to protecting it from enemy attacks. With America's foes working harder than ever to create weapons that can put the U.S. Navy's most prized vessels, its supercarriers, at risk, electronic warfare "soft kill" defenses are being rapidly enhanced. We have seen multiple new systems, which remain highly ambiguous in terms of their capabilities, appear on American destroyers and cruisers in recent years. Now a new system has emerged on two west coast-based supercarriers, the USS Carl Vinson and the USS Abraham Lincoln, which both recently headed out into the Pacific.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Navy Fighters Are Flying Armed Overwatch Missions Over Kabul

The Pentagon says American combat aircraft are covering the evacuations, but have not flown shows of force maneuvers or carried out any strikes. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. The U.S. Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornets flying from the deck of the Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, which is...
Bayport, NYsuffolkcountynews.net

Local attaches a chock and chain to a helicopter aboard U.S. Navy warship

Philippine Sea—On Aug. 9, Mineman 2nd Class Robert Dalton (right), from Bayport, N.Y., attaches the chock and chain to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 attached to Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

Navy sends third, final Zumwalt-class destroyer to sea trials

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy has sent its third and final ship Zumwalt-class destroyer off to sea trials, its maker, General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, announced. The USS Lyndon B. Johnson, christened in April 2019, left the Bath Iron Works shipyard on Friday, the company said in a tweet, and is expected to be commissioned by the Navy in 2023, after its combat systems are fully installed and activated.
Congress & CourtsUSNI News

Report to Congress on Navy Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense

The following is the Aug. 23, 2021 Congressional Research Service report Navy Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) Program: Background and Issues for Congress. The Aegis ballistic missile defense (BMD) program, which is carried out by the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and the Navy, gives Navy Aegis cruisers and destroyers a capability for conducting BMD operations. BMD-capable Aegis ships operate in European waters to defend Europe from potential ballistic missile attacks from countries such as Iran, and in in the Western Pacific and the Persian Gulf to provide regional defense against potential ballistic missile attacks from countries such as North Korea and Iran. MDA’s FY2022 budget submission states that “by the end of FY 2022 there will be 48 total BMDS [BMD system] capable ships requiring maintenance support.”
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

Air Force chief master sergeant dies in Kuwait

An Air Force chief master sergeant died in Kuwait this week, the Department of Defense announced Thursday. Chief Master Sgt. Tresse Z. King, 54, died Tuesday in a non-combat-related incident at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, a Department of Defense news release stated. No further details about the...
Posted by
Southside Matt

US Navy seeks to silence civilians

Enlisting in the U.S. Military comes with sacrifices from Day 1. Upon arriving at the specified base for Boot Camp or Basic Training, then enlistee recognizes that they belong to the Military and no longer have many of the basic rights afforded to civilians. Over the next eight to twelve weeks, depending on the branch, this fact is drilled into the recruits through a variety of methods. At the end of the program and upon graduation, the newest members of the U.S. Military have had discipline instilled in them to the point that they are ready to follow their command.
MilitaryMilitaryTimes

US Navy completes testing of littoral combat ship’s minesweeper system

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Navy has completed the initial operational test and evaluation of its Unmanned Influence Sweep System (UISS) program, bringing a key element of the littoral combat ship’s mine countermeasures mission package closer to final approval and fielding. The UISS system is a Textron-made mine countermeasures unmanned surface...

Comments / 0

Community Policy