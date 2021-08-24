Cancel
Environment

FORECAST: Temps expected to stay unseasonably warm through the night

KCTV 5
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA moderate breeze will rustle the leaves on area trees, but the noise will still be drowned out by the singing cicadas. Temperatures are expected to stay unseasonably warm through the night as lows fall into the middle 70s under a mostly clear sky. The heat is back on Wednesday as temperatures race into the lower 90s by noon before reaching the upper 90s during the afternoon as heat index values reach between 105 and 110 degrees. Sizzling temperatures will last through the week followed by a slight cool down this weekend and a rain chance late Sunday into Monday.

