LCS 2021 Championship: From The Latest Updates To The Playoff Schedule

As we are heading into the game, the tensions couldn’t have been heavier than the present. We are diving into the final moment of the LCS 2021 Championship, and it looks like we have sorted the champions. LSC has been on a constant roller coaster of thrill since the starting till now. We have seen excellent teams bid goodbye to the winning prize. Nobody thought Evil geniuses, Dignitas, and golden guardians would be compelled to rush back to the losing point. I mean, it was unpredictable. Now we have just some of the contenders left to beat each other. Team Liquid and 100 Thieves are currently the leading candidates, qualifying for Worlds with their victories last weekend. 100 Thieves won an incredible 3-2 struggle against Evil Geniuses, with the game’s high point coming in Game 4 when rookie of the year Kyle ‘Danny’ Sakamaki officially declared his arrival. The next day, a resurgent Team Liquid defeated TSM 3-1, unexpectedly dropping the league’s top seed into the bottom bracket. EG was subsequently ousted by Cloud9 just a few days later.