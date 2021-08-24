Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Normandy Park, WA

Solstice Senior Living at Normandy Park – a place where residents can live vibrantly and independently

Posted by 
Normandy Park Blog
Normandy Park Blog
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SFn43_0bbWDCsI00

SPONSORED:

Greetings, neighbors!

The decision to move into an independent living community is an exciting opportunity for you or your loved one. Here at Solstice Senior Living at Normandy Park, we work hard every day to provide a space where our residents can live vibrantly and independently, while having the support of a competent and caring staff and community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QoqeR_0bbWDCsI00

Solstice at Normandy Park is nestled between Burien and the Des Moines Marina, offering our residents nearby shopping centers and local restaurant options. Our residents also have access to a beauty salon, fitness center, several media and game rooms, and a library all from the comfort of their own community.

With the all-inclusive lifestyle we offer, residents receive three chef-prepared meals daily with snacks, a full activities calendar, housekeeping and transportation on the community shuttle. Our signature programs enable residents to stay active and involved while receiving the care and support they deserve.

Being a small-big community, or a big-small community, we embrace the philosophy of family. Residents are honored as such. We enjoy the personal touches of getting to know our residents well. Diverse backgrounds and personalities create a uniquely interesting and enlivening culture. Fantastic stories live in our fantastic people. And, we’d love to hear yours!

Schedule an in-person tour of Solstice at Normandy Park to learn more about our community and hear about our special SUMMER SAVINGS!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P2TCU_0bbWDCsI00
Read more about Solstice resident Joan Thomas here .

We are excited to meet you – for more information, please call our representative at 206-242-1455.

Solstice Senior Living at Normandy Park

17623 1st Ave S.

Normandy Park, WA 98148

Phone: 206-242-1455

Email: normandydsm@solsticeseniorliving.com

Website: www.solsticeseniorlivingnormandypark.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SolsticeSeniorLivingatNormandyPark/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park, WA
107
Followers
219
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Normandy Park, WA

 https://normandyparkblog.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Normandy Park, WA
Des Moines, WA
Health
City
Burien, WA
City
Des Moines, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independent Living#Solstice#Beauty Salon#Fitness#Wa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
MilitaryCBS News

This is the last American soldier to leave Afghanistan

The last soldier to leave Afghanistan on the day the U.S. concluded its 20-year war has been identified as Major General Chris Donahue, commander of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps. Donahue was one of the commanders on the ground leading the evacuation mission. General Kenneth F....

Comments / 0

Community Policy