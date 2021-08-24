Why A Mets Turnaround Is Still In Reach

August has been so bad for the New York Mets that even when they win a baseball game — which has been few and far between recently — it feels like they lost. Case in point was this past weekend’s series against the Washington Nationals. After dropping the opener on Friday, New York ended up winning on Saturday and Sunday to keep their very slim playoff chances on life support. All year long, we’ve heard about New York’s impeccable clubhouse chemistry and how these guys have come together as a group. One byproduct of that chemistry is they’ve had a variety of team-wide celebrations after base hits, most notably throwing up the churve, which was done in honor of Joey Lucchesi.