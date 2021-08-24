Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies at 80

By Bryan Rolli
Posted by 
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died, a publicist confirms. "He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family," his spokesman said in an official statement. "Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of the Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation. We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."

kool1079.com

Comments / 0

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Watts
Person
John Bonham
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Buddy Rich
Person
Keith Moon
Person
Bill Wyman
Person
Charlie Parker
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Neil Peart
Person
Brian Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Harrow Art School#Blues Incorporated#The New Yorker#The Ealing Blues Club#The Rolling Stones#Tour Of The Americas#Modern Drummer#Hall Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicGossip Cop

Mick Jagger Welcoming Baby No. 9 With Longtime Girlfriend?

Has Mick Jagger welcomed a ninth child? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop confronted a story about Jagger getting married to his longtime girlfriend Melanie Hamrick and having a new baby. Let’s look back on this story to see what ended up happening. ‘Time Ain’t On His Side’. The Globe reported...
MusicParsons Sun

Charlie Watts: The show must go on

Charlie Watts insisted "the show must go on" after pulling out of the Rolling Stones' US tour. The 80-year-old drummer is "unlikely to be available" to join his bandmates on the US leg of their 'No Filter' tour later this year after recently undergoing an undisclosed medical procedure, and though they can't wait to have him back with them, they want to wait for him to be "fully recovered".
ReligionForward

The secret Jewish history of Charlie Watts

Charlie Watts, a founder of the Rolling Stones, and the British rock band’s only drummer, has died at age 80. Earlier this month, the Rolling Stones announced that Watts would not appear with the band on its upcoming tour due to unspecified medical reasons. As a member of the Stones, he is regarded as one of the greatest rock drummers of all time, helping to create and refine that band’s classic-rock sound, which is virtually synonymous with the genre itself.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Charlie Watts

Charlie Watts has died at the age of 80 on August 24, as Variety reported. For nearly six decades, he served as the drummer for The Rolling Stones. Watts' death was announced via an official statement from the iconic British rock band's Twitter account. "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts," the statement read, which revealed the musician had died in a hospital in London. "Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also a member of the Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation. We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."
MusicPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Paul McCartney, Joan Jett, Elton John Remember Charlie Watts: “The Most Elegant and Dignified Drummer in Rock and Roll”

The death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts led to an outpouring of love and praise from fellow rock and roll greats, who remembered the musician for his unmatched talent. Joan Jett posted a throwback black-and-white photo of Watts with the caption, “Charlie Watts was the most elegant and dignified drummer in rock and roll. He played exactly what was needed – no more – no less. He is one of a kind.” Paul McCartney shared a video honoring Watts for his personality and talent. “So sad to hear about Charlie Watts, Stones drummer, dying. He was a lovely guy and I...
EntertainmentBBC

Charlie Watts obituary: Jazz man who became rock superstar

Drummer Charlie Watts, who has died at 80, provided the foundation that underpinned the music of the Rolling Stones. The band became a by-word for rock 'n' roll excess but for Watts, playing with the Stones did not become the ego trip that drove Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. A...
MusicPosted by
Deadline

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Pete Townshend & Others React To Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts’ Death

Just minutes after the news of Charlie Watts’ passing broke, the band posted a statement from the drummer’s publicist expressing “immense sadness” at his passing and remembering him as “one of the greatest drummers of his generation.” Beatle Paul McCartney posted a video message in which he offered his condolences to Watts’ family and the band saying, “He was a lovely guy. I knew he was ill, but I didn’t know he was this ill.” McCartney then went on to characterize Watts as a musician. “Charlie was a rock,” said McCartney, “and a fantastic drummer. Steady as a rock.” Friend Elton John called...
MusicPosted by
The Week

Lee 'Scratch' Perry, the visionary 'soul' of reggae, dies at 85

Lee "Scratch" Perry, the legendary Jamaican singer and music producer, died at a hospital in Lucea, according to local media reports confirmed Sunday by Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness. He was 85. "If Bob Marley was the face and voice of reggae, Lee 'Scratch' Perry was its soul," BBC media...
MusicWKRC

Rock guitarist Eric Clapton releases apparent anti-vax, anti-mask song

UNDATED (WKRC) - Guitarist and singer-songwriter Eric Clapton released a new song and music video entitled "This Has Gotta Stop," which appears to be a statement protesting mask and vaccine mandates. It received more than half a million views on YouTube in just a few hours, and the 76-year-old musician...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

IRON MAIDEN's NICKO MCBRAIN Shares His Thoughts On Passing Of CHARLIE WATTS And JOEY JORDISON

In a new interview with Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station, IRON MAIDEN's Nicko McBrain shared his thoughts on the recent death of Charlie Watts, drummer and core member of THE ROLLING STONES for the past six decades, as well as the tragic passing of former SLIPKNOT drummer Joey Jordison. Asked if Watts was an early influence on his playing, McBrain said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Oh, absolutely. Charlie was such a phenomenal timekeeper — a great player. There's a saying — I've said it a couple of times before — it's not about the notes; it's about the space in between, in taking the music generality of it. And that's what Charlie did — he had this incredible feel on the backside of the groove.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Rolling Stone

Stevie Van Zandt’s New Memoir ‘Unrequited Infatuations’ Reveals Friendship With Springsteen and More

Stevie Van Zandt is set to publish his memoir, Unrequited Infatuations, on September 28th. Read Exclusive Excerpt: Stevie Van Zandt’s Long Walk Home From E Street Van Zandt will also discuss his work as an activist, particularly surrounding South African apartheid and the 1985 album he spearheaded, Sun City, which featured an array of artists, including Ringo Starr, Peter Gabriel, Gil Scott-Heron, Miles Davis, Grandmaster Melle Mel, Bono, Keith Richards, Miles Davis, and Herbie Hancock. The musician will also delve into his forays into acting, specifically The Sopranos, as well as more recent endeavors like his radio show Underground Garage, record label,...
CelebritiesLowell Sun

America kissed Charlie Watts

I find America’s lipstick prints everywhere, bright red bows of kisses on every culture. Charlie Watts, longtime drummer for British band the Rolling Stones, died this week, leaving millions of men with tears soaking into their gray Fu Manchu mustaches, sometimes falling on the $500 wingtip shoes they wear when they go to their law firm; the Vietnam generation with store-bought teeth and a new hip.

Comments / 0

Community Policy