Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies at 80
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died, a publicist confirms. "He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family," his spokesman said in an official statement. "Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of the Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation. We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."kool1079.com
