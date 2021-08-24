Cancel
Lawmakers look to low-carbon fuel standards as a way to address transportation emissions

By WALKER ORENSTEIN MinnPost
southernminn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota lawmakers are considering a new policy meant to slash carbon emissions from the transportation sector, the single biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the state. Known nationally as a low-carbon fuel standard and in Minnesota as the “Future Fuels Act,” a version of the legislation has been adopted...

