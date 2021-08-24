Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Do the New York Mets still have a shot at the playoffs?

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt hasn’t been easy to be a fan of the New York Mets over the past month. A massive offensive slump, combined with injuries and regression from the starting pitching staff, has helped the Mets turn a 3.5 game lead in the National League East to a seven-game deficit in a matter of weeks. The Atlanta Braves have also taken advantage of a soft portion of their schedule, ripping off nine consecutive wins against bottom feeders as part of a 16-3 stretch in August.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Francisco Lindor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#The National League East#The Atlanta Braves#The National League#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Washington Nationals#Miami Marlins#The Arizona Diamondbacks#The New York Yankees#Rockies#Phillies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets Trade Rumors: An even bigger blockbuster trade with the Cubs

New York Mets trade rumors bombshell! We didn’t think we’d see any of these in August with the trade deadline now three weeks in the past. However, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic revealed an interesting piece of news relating to what could have been. The Mets’ biggest trade deadline move...
MLBNew Jersey Herald

New York Mets, San Francisco Giants announce Wednesday night lineups

The New York Mets and the San Francisco Giants play the middle game of their three-game series in Queens on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field. The game will be broadcast on SNY in New York and on the MLB Network nationally. Mets:Jacob deGrom...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Ex-Mets shortstop makes MLB history

Former New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario made MLB history on Tuesday night when he became the first player on record to go 5 for 5 with five RBIs, an inside-the-park homer and a normal home run in a single game, according to the Associated Press. Rosario matched his career-high...
MLBPosted by
104.5 The Team

Old New York Teams Haunt the Mets

The Brooklyn Dodgers, New York Giants and the New York Yankees were once the Major League franchises that called the Big Apple home. In 1957, much to the dismay of their fans, including many members of my family (I'm old but wasn't around yet), the Giants and the Dodgers headed to the left coast and the National League fans in New York were left devastated. A choice of rooting for the Yankees, for many, was not an option.
MLBDetroit Free Press

New York Mets at San Francisco Giants odds, picks and prediction

The New York Mets (59-60) play the third and final game of their road series against the San Francisco Giants (78-42) Wednesday, hoping to avoid the sweep. First pitch in the finale is set for 3:45 p.m. ET at Oracle Park. Let's analyze the lines around the Mets vs. Giantsodds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLBAsbury Park Press

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers odds, picks and prediction

The New York Mets (60-61) and Los Angeles Dodgers (76-46) continue a four-game set Friday with a 10:10 p.m. ET first pitch at Dodger Stadium. Let's analyze the lines around the Mets vs. Dodgersodds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Carlos Carrasco is the projected starting pitcher for the Mets....
MLBPosted by
FanSided

New York Mets considering shutting down Jacob deGrom

The New York Mets season is starting to slip away. They have already fallen out of first place, dropping below .500 before their victory on Wednesday brought them back to the break even point. Their injury woes and lack of offense have finally caught up with them, as they are falling out of playoff contention.
MLBSports Illustrated

Report: Playoff Contenders Or Not, Mets Hope To Have Jacob deGrom Back If MRI Is Clean

The Mets' playoff chances have plummeted recently, falling from first to third-place in the NL East and seven games back of the Atlanta Braves. However, whether they are still in the race or not, Mets acting general manager Zack Scott told Mike Puma of The New York Post that if Jacob deGrom's MRI on his right elbow comes back clean on Friday, he will begin rehabbing in order to make his return to the club, potentially by mid-September, regardless of the standings.
MLBNewsday

Mets' Noah Syndergaard throws to Francisco Lindor, Luis Guillorme

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard pitched to Francisco Lindor and Luis Guillorme on Tuesday afternoon, his first time throwing to live hitters since May. He threw one simulated inning (15-20 pitches, all fastballs and changes). Credit: Newsday / Tim Healey. Sign up for Newsday’s Mets Messages for updates directly to your...
MLBDaily Commercial

Washington Nationals at New York Mets odds, picks and prediction

The Washington Nationals (54-72) stop by Citi Field Friday to start a three-game series with the New York Mets (61-66); first pitch will be at 7:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Nationals vs. Mets odds with MLB picks and predictions. Washington has lost two straight road series...
MLBAsbury Park Press

New York Mets, Washington Nationals announce Friday night lineups

The New York Mets and Washington Nationals open a three-game series in Queens on Friday night. First pitch will be 7:10 p.m. at CIti Field. The game will be broadcast in New York on WPIX. Sports Betting:Washington Nationals at New York Mets odds, picks and prediction. New York:What now for...
MLBsportstalkatl.com

What do the Phillies and Mets have to do to catch the Braves?

As much as watching the Braves turn things around has put a smile on my face, watching the Mets and Phillies trip over their own feet has been just as enjoyable. I mean, Atlanta literally hit the snooze button for 100 games, lost their best player for the season, and then decided to wake up and put a stranglehold on the NL East.
MLBPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

Star New York Met Players Disrespect Mets Fans With Hand Gestures

I took my 10-year-old son took me to Citi Field for his first New York Mets game today. Excited to see this amazing stadium and hopeful the Mets disastrous August would start turning around; we sat at our seats on the 1st baseline. The Mets started to pull away from their competitors when we noticed something odd on the field. Shocking. Rude. Disrespectful. I didn't believe it and thought I misunderstood until I saw what one of the players said to the press after the game. Here's what happened.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

New York Mets have moved the Bronx Zoo to Queens

There was a time, back in the 1980s, when the Yankees were referred to as the Bronx Zoo. Between the infighting in the locker room, the constant revolving door of managers (and Billy Martin continually being brought back), and George Steinbrenner’s meddling in every facet of the organization, the Yankees were a disaster. Now, the zoo has been moved to Queens, and the New York Mets.
MLBtucsonpost.com

Mets release veteran OF Josh Reddick

The New York Mets announced Sunday that they have released veteran outfielder Josh Reddick less than three weeks after signing him to a minor league contract. The 34-year-old Reddick began the season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, but was let go by the team on Aug. 9 after producing just two home runs and 21 RBIs in 54 games.
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Javier Baez, Mets set for unique doubleheader vs. Marlins

On Sunday afternoon, Javier Baez explained how the "thumbs down" sign some New York Mets players flashed at one another after hits was their way of booing back at fans. Baez will probably get his first chance to hear how Mets fans feel about being booed Tuesday afternoon by playing in a game thatbegan 142 days earlier, when Baez was a member of the Chicago Cubs.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Washington Nationals and the games Mike Rizzo saw coming

In the series opener against the New York Mets, Washington Nationals pitchers held their opponents to just four hits. The result was a 2-1 Nats win. That Mets lineup featured Francisco Lindor, Javy Baez, Pete Alonzo, and J.D. Davis. Mets fans were unhappy, voiced their displeasure, and the whole thumbs down to the fans celebration for certain players was eventually revealed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy