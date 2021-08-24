Do the New York Mets still have a shot at the playoffs?
It hasn’t been easy to be a fan of the New York Mets over the past month. A massive offensive slump, combined with injuries and regression from the starting pitching staff, has helped the Mets turn a 3.5 game lead in the National League East to a seven-game deficit in a matter of weeks. The Atlanta Braves have also taken advantage of a soft portion of their schedule, ripping off nine consecutive wins against bottom feeders as part of a 16-3 stretch in August.www.yardbarker.com
