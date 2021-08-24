Cancel
Demian Maia and Jimmie Rivera Are No Longer Under UFC Contract

By Derek Hall
MiddleEasy
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Demian Maia and Jimmie Rivera have been long standing fan favorites on the UFC roster. Now it appears that they may no longer be a part of the promotion, after they reportedly fought out their contracts. It has not been an easy road for either Maia or Rivera in their...

MiddleEasy

Denver, CO
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

