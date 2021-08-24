Cancel
Owatonna, MN

Owatonna falls to Eden Prairie, Lakeville North to begin tennis season

By LUCAS SEEHAFER lucas.seehafer@apgsomn.com
southernminn.com
 7 days ago

The Owatonna girls tennis team began their season on Monday morning as they faced off against two quality opponents in Eden Prairie and Lakeville North in Lakeville. The Huskies fell to the Eagles, 4-3, to start their morning before losing to the Panthers, 6-1. Olivia Herzog (6-4,6-3), Alex Huemoeller (6-3, 2-6, 10-6) and Emma Herzog (6-1, 7-5) picked up the team’s wins against Eden Prairie during singles play. Emma (6-4, 6-4) also picked up the lone win against North.

www.southernminn.com

