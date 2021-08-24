Cancel
New Port Richey, FL

Reptiles, Hall & Oates tribute, fun and games await next weekend

By BRITTANY Ó RUACHÁINN Suncoast News
suncoastnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW PORT RICHEY — Come celebrate “The End of Summer Spectacular” with the city of New Port Richey next weekend in an outdoor setting in Sims Park. This free event will feature fun, games, and live entertainment from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4 at Sims Park, Grand Boulevard and Bank Street. The city will be collecting $2 for children 12 years and younger participating in unlimited usage of bounce houses and inflatables. Money collected will benefit the Open Arms Scholarship, which gives youth who are 15 years and younger a free year’s membership to the NPR Recreation and Aquatic Center.

www.suncoastnews.com

