Governor Hogan Launches Connect Maryland To Address Digital Divide

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — As students head back into the classroom, we’re continuing to see a spike in new COVID cases, but Gov. Larry Hogan said Maryland’s fight against this virus is one of the best in the country. He shared a map from Global Epidemics that shows our state is just one of nine at an orange risk level. He credited the good news to the state’s data-driven response. “We’re very happy that as of yesterday, we’re 50th lowest in the entire country, out of all states, for positivity rate and for case rate, so we can’t do much better than that,” he said. On the vaccine front, more people are rolling up their sleeves, including teens. Maryland is approaching 70 percent of 12- to 17-year-olds who have at least one shot. That’s the third-highest rate in the country. For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.