Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Governor Hogan Launches Connect Maryland To Address Digital Divide

By Your Financial Editor
wfmd.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe goal is to ensure universal broadband for Maryland. Frederick, MD (NS) Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has announced the launch of Connect Maryland as an initiative to supercharge the State of Maryland’s broadband investment to address the digital divide. Governor Hogan said, “The State of Maryland has set an ambitious...

www.wfmd.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
Frederick, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Divide#Md#Connect Maryland#Marylanders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
Related
Maryland StateEsquire

In Maryland, There's a Town That Simply Will Not Drown

(Permanent Musical Accompaniment To This Post) Being our semi-regular weekly survey of what’s goin’ down in the several states where, as we know, the real work of governmentin’ goes on and where yonder stands your orphan with his gun. It’s pretty much all-COVID, all-Crazy-People out there in the states, but...
Maryland Statewypr.org

No School Closings This Year, State Superintendent Predicts

Maryland State School Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury said Monday he expects no public-school building in the state will close this academic year because of COVID-19. Choudhury joined other state and local officials at Loch Raven High School in Baltimore County to mark the start of the school year. He said there will be positive cases, but added that local school superintendents will do everything possible to keep classrooms safe.
Maryland StateBay Net

Congress Pushing For Answers About Unemployment From Maryland Department Of Labor

WASHINGTON – On Friday, August 27, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), joined by U.S. Senator Ben Cardin and Representatives Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Andy Harris, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony Brown, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone, sent a letter to the Maryland Department of Labor (MDOL) pressing for answers regarding their delivery of unemployment benefits to Marylanders impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and urging the agency to expedite distribution of these crucial benefits. In their letter, the members stress the importance of a timely delivery of these benefits and request MDOL to provide data on the current status of benefits, including how many Marylanders have received payments, the amount of payments disbursed, the number of claims that are currently pending, and the average turnaround time for adjudicating claims.
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

Maryland 50th Lowest In COVID Positivity, Case Rates, Hogan Says

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — As students head back into the classroom, we’re continuing to see a spike in new COVID cases, but Gov. Larry Hogan said Maryland’s fight against this virus is one of the best in the country. He shared a map from Global Epidemics that shows our state is just one of nine at an orange risk level. He credited the good news to the state’s data-driven response. “We’re very happy that as of yesterday, we’re 50th lowest in the entire country, out of all states, for positivity rate and for case rate, so we can’t do much better than that,” he said. On the vaccine front, more people are rolling up their sleeves, including teens. Maryland is approaching 70 percent of 12- to 17-year-olds who have at least one shot. That’s the third-highest rate in the country. For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.
California StateSilicon Valley

COVID: Proposed California vaccine verification bill on ice

A proposed statewide California vaccine verification law won’t happen this year. As proposed, the bill would require that all public and private employers require that all employees who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine show proof of vaccination or take a weekly COVID-19 test. Last week, the lawmakers were working...
Annapolis, MDWbaltv.com

Members of Gov. Hogan's staff test positive for COVID-19

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Members of Gov. Larry Hogan's staff tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesman said Tuesday. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. Hogan's deputy communications director, Kata D. Hall, said in a statement Tuesday night: "All testing, notification and quarantining protocols...
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 1,708 new cases in 24 hours

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Saturday morning. As of 11:00 AM, there are 494,255 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland, 1,708 cases have been reported in Maryland within the past 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 4.98%, decreased by 0.06 since Saturday...
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Congressmen Press State Labor Officials On Unemployment Benefits

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Maryland’s congressional delegation on Friday sent a letter pressing state labor officials about issues with the delivery of unemployment benefits to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. “When the COVID-19 pandemic began in the United States, Congress acted quickly to provide expanded unemployment benefits to workers and administrative funding to states charged with processing UI claims and implementing these new assistance programs,” the members wrote. “However, many of our constituents dealt with delays and were unable to access their benefits.” They said Maryland is one of the 10 slowest states to get benefits to claimants. “The expanded federal UI benefits have...
Maryland StatePosted by
Riley Blue

5 Worst Places To Live In Maryland

There are several beautiful areas to live in Maryland that provide people with a beautiful environment. On the other hand, some less appealing areas have difficulties that discourage individuals from relocating there.
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

Hospital Worker Quits As Maryland Vaccine Mandate Set To Take Effect; Baltimore City To Require Employee Vaccinations

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — More employers, both public and private, are mandating vaccines for their workers now that the Pfizer vaccine has been fully approved by the FDA. Everyone working in hospitals and nursing homes in Maryland must have their first dose by Sept. 1 or submit to regular testing. Maryland reports 1,078 new #COVID19 cases and 39 new hospitalizations; positivity rate is back above 5% @wjz pic.twitter.com/VI8Pcd0wab — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 31, 2021 Some have protested the vaccine requirement, including a demonstration at the University of Maryland-run hospital in Easton last week. Laura, who asked that WJZ not use her last name, has...
Maryland StatePosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan directs state officials to conduct assessment of ventilation, air filtration in Maryland school buildings [VIDEO]

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced that he is directing the State Superintendent of Schools and the Interagency Commission on School Construction to conduct an immediate statewide assessment of ventilation and air filtration in Maryland public school buildings. On Tuesday, 31 schools in Baltimore Schools dismissed students early due to a lack of proper air conditioning. The governor made … Continue reading "Governor Hogan directs state officials to conduct assessment of ventilation, air filtration in Maryland school buildings [VIDEO]" The post Governor Hogan directs state officials to conduct assessment of ventilation, air filtration in Maryland school buildings [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.

Comments / 0

Community Policy