Anclote relying on returning skill players to lead the way

HOLIDAY — When the clock hit 12 a.m. on August 2, Anclote High School’s football team was on the practice field ready to go for a rare midnight session. It was something only done by a handful of teams around the state looking to get a head start on 2021. That was the plan all along for second-year head coach Antony Smith, who previously was an assistant at Lake Weir High School. Though his team has lost some experience, Smith feels this group is a much closer team.