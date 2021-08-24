Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holiday, FL

Anclote relying on returning skill players to lead the way

suncoastnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLIDAY — When the clock hit 12 a.m. on August 2, Anclote High School’s football team was on the practice field ready to go for a rare midnight session. It was something only done by a handful of teams around the state looking to get a head start on 2021. That was the plan all along for second-year head coach Antony Smith, who previously was an assistant at Lake Weir High School. Though his team has lost some experience, Smith feels this group is a much closer team.

www.suncoastnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Holiday, FL
Education
City
Dunedin, FL
City
Tarpon Springs, FL
Local
Florida Education
City
Holiday, FL
City
Hudson, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Anclote High School#Lake Weir High School#Sharks#Class 5a District 10#Maxpreps Com#Wr Db#Dominic Marotta Ol Dl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy