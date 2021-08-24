Top 10 Charlie Watts Rolling Stones Songs

Charlie Watts has died at the age of 80 on August 24, as Variety reported. For nearly six decades, he served as the drummer for The Rolling Stones. Watts' death was announced via an official statement from the iconic British rock band's Twitter account. "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts," the statement read, which revealed the musician had died in a hospital in London. "Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also a member of the Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation. We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."