Inglewood, CA

Rick Famuyiwa is adapting his 1999 comedy film The Wood as a potential Showtime series

Famuyiwa, who directed and co-wrote The Wood, is teaming with The Chi and Snowfall writer Justin Hillian on the TV adaptation. Showtime has given the potential series a pilot order. Famuyiwa will direct the pilot and executive produce with Hillian, who will pen the script. "The Wood is an honest look at friendship and dating from the perspective of three young Black males born and raised in the gentrifying L.A. suburb of Inglewood, fondly referred to by locals as the City Of Champions," per Deadline. "The trio’s struggles to balance fatherhood, ambition and loyalty force them to question if they are growing apart … or closer together. With a knowing nod back to the characters of the 1999 film on which it is based, this romantic comedy showcases the humor and heart of young Black men and women trying to navigate life, love and likes on the ’Gram." Famuyiwa and Todd Boyd co-wrote the 1999 movie, starring Omar Epps, Richard T. Jones and Taye Diggs.

