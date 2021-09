The Chicago White Sox put All-Star right-hander Lance Lynn on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation, it was announced Tuesday. "It's doing all right," Lynn said. "Hopefully we can use this time here to catch up with it. The schedule works out where we can get back, if not ahead, at least somewhat even with it, where I can manage it start by start. It's ahead of us on the treatment side. We're going to catch back up."