Kylee Bagley, Stony Point volleyball setting tone for playoff run

A strong summer has helped Stony Point setter Kylee Bagley and the Tigers volleyball team get off to a roaring start. Bagley, who helped her club team earn a trip to the national tournament in Las Vegas earlier this summer, and Stony Point enter the week with a 16-4 record and wins over highly regarded clubs like Westwood and San Marcos. District 25-5A play doesn't begin for the Tigers until a Sept. 10 contest with Vista Ridge, but Bagley is already excited about the upcoming district slate and a chance to get to the playoffs.