Yakima’s Arctic Circle Stands Strong being Last One in Washington State

I've always been a fan of Arctic Circle since I was young. Growing up in Yakima we had a few options for places kind of near us with Arctic Circle being one of them. They had one of the best selections of milkshakes in town, if you weren't feeling burgers they had other options like fish and chips and, as a kid, the free toy with kids meals was always far superior to most other options in town in my opinion. Though we have had other locations in Yakima, the Arctic Circle on 40th and Nob Hill is the last remaining Arctic Circle in all of Washington State.