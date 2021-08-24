Cancel
Morgan County, GA

East Washington gem brought back to life

By Patrick Yost Staff Writer
Morgan County Citizen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce they cleaned out the family of raccoons, the possums and squirrels, it was time to go to work, says Zack Sittler, owner of Heartwood Custom Builders. Sittler and his assistant Hanson Baldwin have spent the last nine months bringing a Victorian Queen Anne house on Madison’s East Washington Street back to its late 1800s glory. The house, a 2,300-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath structure, had sat practically abandoned for years. And, worse, prior to its vacancy, work on the historic home had been “confusing,” Sittler says.

