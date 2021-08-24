East Washington gem brought back to life
Once they cleaned out the family of raccoons, the possums and squirrels, it was time to go to work, says Zack Sittler, owner of Heartwood Custom Builders. Sittler and his assistant Hanson Baldwin have spent the last nine months bringing a Victorian Queen Anne house on Madison’s East Washington Street back to its late 1800s glory. The house, a 2,300-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath structure, had sat practically abandoned for years. And, worse, prior to its vacancy, work on the historic home had been “confusing,” Sittler says.www.morgancountycitizen.com
