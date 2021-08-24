Cancel
Rutledge, GA

Store clerk's quick thinking pulled girl from harm's way

By Patrick Yost Staff Writer
Morgan County Citizen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe little girl was crying, says Laneisha Massey. Massey, a 25-year-old clerk at the Valero Convenience store off Newborn Road in Rutledge says when an 8-year-old girl walked up to the door of the store, covered in sweat and panic, she reached out and gave the girl a hug. ”I grabbed her by the hand and told her it would be OK.” She was crying, she was hungry and she was confused. Her mother was passed out in the car.

