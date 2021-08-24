Cancel
Idaho State

Crash near Malad claims 1

By Eyewitness News 3
kidnewsradio.com
 7 days ago

MALAD, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle fatality crash on Tuesday at approximately 3:19 a.m., on Interstate 15 near Malad. According to police, 68-year-old Dan Delozier of Pocatello, was driving a 2014 Kenworth Semi-truck, pulling two trailers loaded with wheat. He was southbound on I-15 at milepost 13 when he failed to negotiate a slight left-hand curve and the truck and trailers tipped over onto their side.

