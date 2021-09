Last Week when 19-year-old Joey Jaurique was lured to Show Low Lake by a 17-year-old girl and severely beaten by two other teen boys, way too many memories came back. When I was 18, I wasn’t the refined citizen that I am today. I was a wild child who lived on his own since the age of 16 in my small hometown of Sidney, Nebraska. It wasn’t because I had no parents or a place to live. It was because I was a wild party animal and rarely went home.