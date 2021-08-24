Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Global Training Platform Go1 Partners With Adobe to Enhance Personalized Corporate Learning Experiences

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Go1, the world’s largest corporate education content hub for on-demand training and resources, announced a global partnership with Adobe to equip Adobe Captivate Prime learning management system users with Go1’s extensive workplace learning online library. Adobe Captivate Prime users will have in-product access to Go1’s vast content library within a new Content Marketplace.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personalized Learning#Adobe Captivate#The Content Marketplace#Skillsoft#Harvard Manage Mentor#Edx#Project Management#Content Hub#Print#Digital Learning#Saas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Businessaithority.com

H Code Secures Capital Investment, Expanding Offering for Multicultural Communities

Leading Hispanic Digital Marketing Platform to Extend Reach of Branded Content Studio, Publisher Network, and Intelligence Center among Diverse Audiences. H Code, the largest multicultural digital media company in the U.S., announced that the company has secured a capital investment to continue to build end-to-end capabilities for publishers and advertisers across both existing and new markets. The investment was backed by Falfurrias Capital Partners (FCP), a Charlotte-based private equity firm focused on growth-oriented, middle-market businesses.
Businessaithority.com

OpenSesame Announces Expansion of OpenSesame Plus Subscription with Axonify Micro-content

Global 2000 Enterprises Now Have Access to a Curated Elearning Micro-Course Library Proven to Drive Knowledge Retention. OpenSesame, a market-leading SaaS global elearning innovator, announced the addition of Axonify to its popular OpenSesame Plus subscription to bring microlearning courses to frontline employees and beyond. With this announcement, OpenSesame continues to expand on its mission of offering training for all employees in every role, organization, and industry vertical.
Englewood Cliffs, NJnjbmagazine.com

OwnBackup Acquires RevCult, Enhancing its Cloud Data Protection Platform

OwnBackup, a leading cloud data protection platform based in Englewood Cliffs, announced the acquisition of RevCult, a California-based software company that provides Salesforce security and governance solutions, often known as SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM). SSPM helps organizations more easily secure data that is growing in volume, velocity and variety by continuously scanning for and eliminating configuration mistakes and mismanaged permissions, which are the top causes of cloud security failures.
Businessaithority.com

Accedian and Cisco Collaborate to Elevate Dynamic Service Assurance and Improve Customer Experiences

– Accedian to become an official member of the Cisco DevNet SolutionsPlus Program. Accedian, a leader in performance analytics, cybersecurity threat detection, and end user experience solutions, announced a strategic collaboration with Cisco to deliver unrivaled business insights through a cloud-native, single pane-of-glass view of network and service performance. Cisco will offer Accedian’s Skylight for near real-time network performance monitoring, analytics and assurance within its Cisco Crosswork Network Automation platform to offer Accedian Skylight for Cisco Network Automation, a complete solution for orchestrated service assurance.
Businessaithority.com

Cornerstone Advisors Acquires Coastline Analytics, Adding Advanced Analytics Expertise to Its Financial Services Consulting Offerings

Cornerstone Advisors announced its acquisition of Coastline Analytics, a Florida-based firm specializing in advanced data analytics applications for community-based banks and credit unions. “Through this acquisition, we are adding unmatched analytics, machine learning, and data science consulting expertise to the comprehensive list of services we provide to our financial services...
Softwaretechgig.com

Tata Communications is inviting applications for software engineering job roles

Qualification - Proven working experience of 2 years as a Data Analyst or Business Data Analyst. BE in Telecommunication, Computer Science, Information Management or Statistics. Responsibilities - Filter and clean data by reviewing computer reports, printouts, and performance indicators. Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data...
Businessaithority.com

Khoros Deepens Its Infosec Leadership With Two Senior Appointments

Company Hires Jason Perlewitz as VP of Technical Operations and Tony Cetera as Senior Director of Information Security. Khoros, an award-winning leader in digital-first customer engagement software and services, announced that it has named Jason Perlewitz as Vice President of Technical Operations and Tony Cetera as Senior Director of Information Security. Perlewitz and Cetera will report to Sejal Amin, CPTO of Khoros, serving alongside the broader Khoros leadership team. The appointments reinforce Khoros’ commitment to advancing its product innovation, with a key focus on growing its capacity, skills, and operational maturity within its engineering and infosec organizations through 2021.
Technologyaithority.com

CareRev Transforms Customer Experience and Cures Business Communications Efficiency With Dialpad Cloud Solutions

Dialpad unified communications drives a 90% improvement in answer rate and enables CareRev to better serve its healthcare professionals and clients during COVID-19 pandemic. Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, announced CareRev moved to Dialpad cloud solutions, resulting in significant improvements to its operational efficiency and customer experience. A leading labor marketplace platform that connects hospitals and health systems with local healthcare professionals on-demand, CareRev migrated to Dialpad’s unified communications and contact center platform in early 2021 for the flexibility and scalability of its cloud solutions to easily manage the rapid changes in call volumes. Within the first three months after implementation, CareRev saw a 90% decrease in missed calls and simplified the process of picking up shifts at hospitals for healthcare workers.
Businessaithority.com

DSM Announces Acquisition of Managed IT Services Provider Cipher Integrations

DSM, a Florida-based leader in data assurance, announced the acquisition of Cipher Integrations, a Florida-based Managed IT Services provider. This acquisition extends DSM’s delivery of unmatched data assurance solutions which protects core digital infrastructure, guarantees recoverability, and thereby reduces costly downtime. As part of the acquisition, DSM will integrate Cipher’s offerings and engineering team into its own. This is a win-win for both companies and their clients, adding talented staff to the continuously growing DSM team, and strengthening offerings for Cipher clients.
Businessaithority.com

Kivu and Fortalice Partner to Deliver Full Suite of Cybersecurity Services to Joint Customers

Kivu Consulting, Inc., and Fortalice Solutions, LLC announced a partnership to provide end-to-end services across cybersecurity disciplines. By joining forces, these world-class firms are better equipped to meet escalating client demand for multiple cybersecurity disciplines. Fortalice provides extensive experience in offensive cybersecurity, security engineering, open-source intelligence, strategic communications, and risk and compliance. Kivu delivers decades of knowledge in incident response, digital forensics, post-breach remediation, and managed services.
Industryaithority.com

ON24 Enables Leading Energy Company to Accelerate Digital-First Engagement and Generate Valuable Customer Insights Globally

Shell Catalysts & Technologies uses ON24 data and analytics to enhance digital experiences and build stronger relationships with energy producers. Shell Catalysts & Technologies (SCT), a leading provider of catalysts, technical services, and licensed process technologies to energy producers, rapidly shifted to a digital-first engagement strategy and expanded its global reach using ON24 (ONTF). With the ON24 Digital Experience Platform, SCT quickly scaled digital engagement with energy producers to build lasting relationships globally, garnering rich audience data to further personalize interactions with their customers.
Businessaithority.com

DirectTrust Acquires Assets of SAFE Identity

Safe Identity Trust Framework to Become Part of Directtrust; Combined Assets Create New Opportunities to Transform the Identity Landscape for Secure Healthcare Interoperability. Prev Next 1 of 19,211. DirectTrust announced it has acquired the assets of SAFE Identity, including its Trust Framework. The acquisition substantially extends DirectTrust’s capabilities and services...
Businessaithority.com

Ansys to Acquire Zemax Pursuant to Definitive Acquisition Agreement

Acquisition Will Empower Users to Model the Behavior of Light through Complex Optical Lens Systems, Enabling Photonics through Illumination Workflows. Ansys to acquire Zemax, LLC, a leader in high-performance optical imaging system simulation. Acquisition will expand the Ansys portfolio to provide comprehensive, end-to-end solutions for simulating sophisticated optical- and photonics-enabled...
Technologyaithority.com

Showpad Recognized in 2021 Gartner® Market Guide for Sales Enablement Platforms

Gartner Points to Growth in Revenue Enablement to Meet Evolved Buyer Demands. Showpad, a global revenue enablement technology leader, has been included among 15 total vendors in the August 2021 Gartner “Market Guide for Sales Enablement Platforms.”. According to the Market Guide report, “Gartner estimates that revenue in the sales...
Computersaithority.com

Rigel Protocol is bringing DeFi to everyone with the Gifting DApp

Rigel Protocol is set to bring new solutions to the Defi space, on both the BSC and the Ethereum chain, a Decentralized Protocol that aims to give to the community access to multiple instruments to expand the adoption of Blockchain technologies in daily life. The Rigel Protocol is completely designed, set up, developed, and driven by the community. All proposals and decision-making are established and decided within the community.
Softwareaithority.com

Tequity’s SaaS Client Greenius Online Training Acquired by LMN

Acquisition Supports Landscape Management Network’s Continued Growth to Deliver Comprehensive Software Solutions and Training to the Landscape Industry. Tequity, an M&A advisory firm specializing in global Enterprise B2B Cloud, SaaS, and IT companies, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to online training software Greenius, a leader in online training solutions for the green industry, in their acquisition by LMN, a Serent Capital portfolio company and North America’s leading B2B landscape business management software company.
Technologyaithority.com

WISeKey Joins Forces with Polygon, a Full-Stack Ethereum Scaling Solution to Offer Trusted NFT Solutions to the Masses

WISeKey Joins Forces with Polygon, a Full-Stack Ethereum Scaling Solution to Offer Trusted NFT Solutions to the Masses. WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”), leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, and IoT company, announced it has joined forces with Polygon, to offer Trusted NFTs solution to masses with the launch of WISe.ART NFT platform in September 2021. Polygon is a platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development, as well as for networking Ethereum-compatible blockchains. The Ethereum ecosystem has been eagerly awaiting the upcoming Ethereum 2.0 upgrade to potentially improve the network’s scalability issues.
Medical & Biotechaithority.com

TetraScience R&D Data Cloud Selected by Leading Clinical-Stage Biotechnology Company

Open, Cloud-Native Tetra Data Platform Will Connect All Data Sources and Targets to Harmonize and Automate Data Flow. TetraScience, the R&D Data Cloud company, announced that Zymeworks Inc. has selected the Tetra Data Platform (TDP) to standardize and automate scientific data flow. As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics, Zymeworks’ R&D engine generates and analyzes large amounts of scientific data in its quest to revolutionize drug design.
Softwareaithority.com

Fivetran Announces Industry’s Most Secure Cloud Data Integration Platform

Fivetran Business Critical Delivers Enterprise-Grade Security to Address Sensitive or Regulated Data Requirements. Fivetran, the leading automated data integration provider, announced the addition of a new product tier that offers a set of key security-related features for enterprises: Fivetran Business Critical. Building on its ability to fully manage data pipelines, Fivetran now offers enterprises the highest level of protection for sensitive data. Fivetran Business Critical enables them to create a more secure modern data stack that meets internal and regulatory requirements.

Comments / 0

Community Policy