Global Training Platform Go1 Partners With Adobe to Enhance Personalized Corporate Learning Experiences
Go1, the world’s largest corporate education content hub for on-demand training and resources, announced a global partnership with Adobe to equip Adobe Captivate Prime learning management system users with Go1’s extensive workplace learning online library. Adobe Captivate Prime users will have in-product access to Go1’s vast content library within a new Content Marketplace.aithority.com
