LISTEN: Mickey Guyton’s New ‘All American’ Is a Unifying Anthem

Tim McGraw has made no secret of the fact that he's been sober since 2008, but he got there thanks to a poignant moment with his wife of 24 years, Faith Hill. In the September issue of Esquire magazine Tim recalls, “I remember a moment when I was getting out of bed and going to the liquor cabinet and taking a big shot at 8:00 in the morning and thinking, 'I have to wake the kids up.' I went straight to my wife and said, 'This is where I’m at.' I was scared. She just grabbed me and hugged me and changed my life.”
