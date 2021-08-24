LISTEN: Mickey Guyton’s New ‘All American’ Is a Unifying Anthem

Luke Bryan has landed his 27th #1 single of his career. This week “Waves” sits on top of the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase charts. We talked to Luke about the song that debuted back in April. The five-time Entertainer of the Year told us this: Ya know, Waves is not really something I’ve done. The first time I heard Waves… I always love to have a big summer song out there. And Waves checks a lot of those boxes. Talks about the love of summer and being at the beach. The main thing is vocally, I loved doing something different and production wise I just thought it was a new sound for me. I think Waves was the right pick for the right kind of summer song. :35 (OC: for a summer song)