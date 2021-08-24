World Economic Forum Names Glocal Healthcare, an UpHealth, Inc. Company, to Its Top 50 COVID-19 Last Mile Responders
UpHealth, Inc., a healthcare leader pioneering connected digital care communities with technology, infrastructure and services to support healthcare’s digital transformation with new models of care, announced today that Glocal Healthcare Systems, its international division focused on digital-first next generation care delivery was named as a Top 50 COVID-19 Last Mile Responder by the World Economic Forum.aithority.com
