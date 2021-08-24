Cancel
NFL

Reports: Panthers give WR Robby Anderson 2-year extension

By Sport Writer, Editor
National football post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carolina Panthers and wide receiver Robby Anderson have agreed on a two-year extension worth $29.5 million, NFL Network and ESPN reported Tuesday. The deal includes $20.5 million guaranteed, per the reports. Anderson, 28, hauled in 95 catches for 1,096 yard and three touchdowns last season, his first in Charlotte,...

