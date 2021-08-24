NFL Scouts Talk Anonymously About NFC North Teams

Greenbay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers continues to prove he's a man of many talents on and off the field. Rodgers, who received praised reviews during his guest host stint on Jeopardy!, reveals he would love to have taken on the permanent hosting gig had he been offered the job. "Yeah, I definitely would have. If they would have figured out a way to make it work with my schedule, yeah, for sure," he told Mad Dog Sports Radio. "When you're such a super Jeopardy! fan like I am, it's just so special to be on that stage and be in that environment," Rodgers said.