NFL Scouts Talk Anonymously About NFC North Teams

By Athlon Sports
AthlonSports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreen Bay has won the NFC North the past two seasons but it was a tumultuous offseason for the Packers. The reported rift between quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the general manager Brian Gutekunst dominated the headlines. But Rogers showed up for the start of training camp and as long as the three-time NFL MVP doesn't let the off-field business impact his play, Green Bay remains the team to beat in the division. Speaking of quarterbacks, Chicago and Detroit will both have new starting signal-callers this season while Minnesota is hoping its defense can bounce back after a disappointing performance in 2020 to take some of the pressure off of Kirk Cousins.

