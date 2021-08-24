Delaware School District To Move To Virtual Learning During Firefly Music Festival In Dover

DOVER, Del. (CBS) — A school district in Delaware will move to virtual learning next month while a music festival is happening in the area. Capital School District in Dover announced they will be virtual Thursday, Sept. 23 and Friday, Sept. 24 while the Firefly Music Festival is in town.

The decision to move to virtual learning comes due to ongoing transportation concerns and anticipated traffic delays.

The school district posted a video on Facebook announcing the changes.

“Due to transportation concerns and anticipated traffic delays, we are planning to convene two virtual days of learning for all students during the annual Firefly concert on Thursday, September 23 and Friday, September 24,” the post said. “Please be prepared for your child to participate in live learning at-home. Our bus drivers are doing multiple routes (to cover routes returned to the district by partnering bus contractors.) This proactive approach is to safeguard the safety and wellbeing of all students and staff and to frontload childcare needs.”

The Facebook post also notified parents that bus routes will be published on the district website and social media by Aug. 26.