Delaware School District To Move To Virtual Learning During Firefly Music Festival In Dover

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
 7 days ago
DOVER, Del. (CBS) — A school district in Delaware will move to virtual learning next month while a music festival is happening in the area. Capital School District in Dover announced they will be virtual Thursday, Sept. 23 and Friday, Sept. 24 while the Firefly Music Festival is in town.

The decision to move to virtual learning comes due to ongoing transportation concerns and anticipated traffic delays.

The school district posted a video on Facebook announcing the changes.

“Due to transportation concerns and anticipated traffic delays, we are planning to convene two virtual days of learning for all students during the annual Firefly concert on Thursday, September 23 and Friday, September 24,” the post said. “Please be prepared for your child to participate in live learning at-home. Our bus drivers are doing multiple routes (to cover routes returned to the district by partnering bus contractors.) This proactive approach is to safeguard the safety and wellbeing of all students and staff and to frontload childcare needs.”

The Facebook post also notified parents that bus routes will be published on the district website and social media by Aug. 26.

Doylestown, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Central Bucks School District Students Return To Class As Some Parents Left Uneasy Over Lack Of Mask Mandate

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Students in Bucks County returned to their classrooms on Monday. “You know what, we made the best of it,” Amy Sharp, a parent, said. “We did what we could.” But now it’s goodbye as students go back to class. Monday marked the first day of class for students in the Central Bucks School District. Parents were spotted hugging their kids while dropping them off at Kutz Elementary School in Doylestown. For many students, this is the first time they’ve all been in a classroom together since March of 2020 when the pandemic hit. “It’s been difficult,” Sharp said. “Especially as...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Students, Parents At Science Leadership Academy Excited To Return To In-Person Learning

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A sight and sound not seen in more than a year-and-a-half: excited students heading back into a school building without the boundaries of virtual learning. “I’m looking forward to seeing my friends,” student Iman Clark said. “I’ve only been able to see them through a little glass screen.” Hundreds of students filed into the Science Leadership Academy Tuesday morning for the first day of school for the Philadelphia School District. Parents looked on as they were finally able to see their children off to in-person learning for the first time since the pandemic. “Oh my goodness, I’m so elated,” a parent...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Philly

Masks Now Required In Pennsylvania For Grades K-12, Child Care Centers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) – Reversing course Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced a mask mandate in Pennsylvania for all schools and licensed child care centers. The new requirement will take effect on Tuesday, Sept. 7, the day after Labor Day. It requires students, teachers and staff to wear masks when inside school buildings. This is something the Wolf Administration wanted to avoid, but the sky-rocketing number of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania compelled the governor to take action. “We have to act now to protect our students and our teachers, we need to put politics aside, we need to get back to what matters, keeping...
Camden, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

Camden Holds Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony For New High School Campus

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — High school students in Camden now have a brand new campus just in time for the start of the new school year. A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday to celebrate the new Camden High Campus. The $133 million building will welcome about 1,200 students from 9th through 12th grades. Camden City Schools superintendent said the new school is a reflection of the district’s top priorities: safe schools built for 21st-century success.
Langhorne, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Lack Of Mask Mandate At Some Local School Districts Leaves Parents With Mixed Feelings About Kids Heading Back To School For In-Person Learning

LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — This week, more students across the Delaware Valley will head back to school, and that’s left parents with mixed feelings about the first day. Battles of mask mandates, or the lack thereof, and vaccine debates are fueling frustration and sparking passionate division.  Pennslyvania Gov. Tom Wolf has not mandated students and teachers wear masks. Voters limited his powers in the last election cycle. Instead, he suggested all students wear masks while in the classroom. But it’s now left the decision up to the individual school districts. Masks are optional in Bensalem, Pennridge, School Rock, and Quakertown Community...
ProtestsPosted by
CBS Philly

Parents Rally Outside Masterman School Over Unsafe Conditions In Building

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Parents rallied outside the Masterman School over concerns about asbestos. Eyewitness News was at the school at 17th and Spring Garden Streets on Monday morning, where parents say they are concerned over conditions inside the building. “We need safe, safe buildings, the fact that we can’t go into this building is atrocious,” parent Maria Beatty said. Teachers say they want documented proof that all damaged asbestos was removed from the school. They protested last week outside the school, refusing to go inside to prepare for the start of classes. Superintendent William Hite disputes the claims, saying the complaints appear to be based on incomplete information. Students are set to return to school there on Tuesday.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

EXCLUSIVE: Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. William Hite Outlines Return To In-Person Learning

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On the eve of a full, in-person return to learning, the Philadelphia School District is looking at some new classrooms but the same COVID concerns. Superintendent Dr. William Hite spoke with CBS3 as he looked around Community Propel Academy, a new 183,000-square-foot school. He wanted the focus of the school to be about bringing classes and students together. “You can see spaces where students can engage together, you can see spaces where teachers can bring their classes together,” Dr. Hite said. The new building cost $80 million and will host 1,800 students. But as a new school year comes around,...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Lane Closures In Effect As Philadelphia Prepares For Made In America Festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Lane closures started Sunday ahead of the Made in America festival next weekend. Two lanes of Eakins Oval in front of the Art Museum are now closed. The city is putting up tents and getting ready for the Labor Day weekend event. The number of street closings and parking restrictions will increase each day until the event is over. Here’s what you need to know before attending Made In America.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Local Lawmaker Calls On Landlords To Help Afghan Families Settle In Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some Afghan evacuees have arrived in Philadelphia and are in need of help and a place to live. A local representative is calling on area landlords to help. Many of these Afghan families arriving here in Philadelphia are helpless, but relief is on its way. There’s now an opportunity for them to call Northeast Philadelphia home. Philadelphia International Airport is the first stop for many Afghan evacuees. “Imagine coming in, you don’t have a job, you don’t have family, you don’t have financial support,” Pennsylvania State Rep. Jared Solomon said. But where do they go from there? “If you are a landlord...
TrafficPosted by
CBS Philly

SEPTA Services Almost Back To Pre-COVID Levels Of Transportation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA is bringing back services to almost pre-COVID levels. New transit schedules are in place now for buses and trolleys as well as the Market-Frankford, Broad Street, and Norristown High Speed lines. New Regional Rail schedules will start Sunday, Sept. 5. SEPTA said it’s preparing for more riders after Labor Day.
Louisiana StatePosted by
CBS Philly

Teams From Pennsylvania, New Jersey Head To Louisiana To Help With Hurricane Ida Cleanup

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  First responders from Pennsylvania and New Jersey are headed to Louisiana as the state recovers from Hurricane Ida. The storm hit the coast Sunday afternoon in Port Fourchon and has since weakened to a tropical storm. New Orleans experienced citywide power outages as the storm moved through. Now, Pennsylvania and New Jersey have more than 120 people on the way to help. New Jersey’s task force consists of 45 team members, while Pennsylvania is sending an 80-person search and rescue team. It’s a 900-mile journey that some of these first responders have made before. “To think that 16 years later,...
Wilmington, DEPosted by
CBS Philly

Wilmington Post Office Named After Mary Ann Shadd Cary, First Black Woman Publisher, Anti-Slavery Activist

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A dedication ceremony was held Monday at the Wilmington Post Office. It will now be known as the Mary Ann Shadd Cary Post Office in honor of the anti-slavery activist, journalist and publisher. The Wilmington native was the first Black woman publisher in North America and the first female publisher in Canada. Mary Ann Shadd Cary was also the first Black woman to attend law school in the United States.
Delaware StatePosted by
CBS Philly

Delaware Schools To Receive More Than $669M In Virus Funding

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware schools are set to receive more than $669 million in federal taxpayer money as part of the government’s coronavirus response efforts. The amount of money allocated to Delaware equals more than 40% of this year’s general fund budget for school district and charter school operations. Under federal formulas, schools with high percentages of low-income students are receiving a disproportionate amount of the money. Since March 2020, the federal government has provided $190 billion in pandemic aid to schools, an amount that is more than four times what the U.S. Education Department spends on K-12 schools in a...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Broad Street Run Participants Will Need Proof Of Vaccination, Parks And Recreation Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Parks and Recreation announced on Friday that proof of vaccination is required for in-person participation in the 2021 Broad Street Run due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases. The run is scheduled for Oct. 10. The vaccination requirement is based on guidance from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, according to a release. All runners, regardless of vaccination status, have the option to participate in the virtual run.  All registered participants who want to run in-person need to have their COVID-19 vaccination series completed by Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, two weeks before the race. Then, proof of vaccination...
Bucks County, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Board Keeps Masks Optional In Central Bucks School District After Intense Meeting

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Face coverings will remain optional for the Central Bucks School District, going against the recommendation from the county’s health department. In a 5 to 4 vote Wednesday night, the Central Bucks District School Board decided to keep masks optional for now. The ruling came after an intense and emotional meeting that was filled to the brim with concerned community members. Those community members were left confused by the board’s decision. “I am extremely disappointed this board has been saying they follow the guidance of the department of health and tonight they voted against it,” Kelly Dejong, who lives...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Department Hosts Discussion Panel On Women’s Equality Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thursday was Women’s Equality Day. The day commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.  In honor of the day, the Philadelphia Police Department hosted a “professional and personal development discussion” panel for women.  Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw was among the speakers. They say the mission of last Thursday’s panel was to recruit, promote, and amplify the influence of women in law enforcement.

