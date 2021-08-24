Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Some streaming apps watching you as closely as you watch them

By Megan Lynch
Posted by 
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 7 days ago

Common Sense Media says some content streaming services keep track of what you watch, what devices you use, when you watch and your location. Some even sell that behavioral data to third parties.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
711K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apps#Movies#St Louis#Kidsprivacy#Common Sense Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosETOnline.com

How to Stream TV for Free on Roku

Here's a fact: You don't need to pay a monthly fee to stream great shows and movies on your TV, thanks to Roku. For the uninitiated, Roku is an easy-to-use, digital streaming platform that features just about every subscription streaming service available, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Paramount+, HBO Max and many more. There are also a number of apps filled with television shows and movies you can watch for free. The selection includes classic television (Star Trek, Degrassi) and modern television (CSI, Survivor, Black-ish), plus plenty of great movies, such as The Matrix, Terminator 2: Judgement Day and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. You can even catch some free Roku originals, such as The Demi Lovato Show.
TV & VideosEntrepreneur

YouTube will stop working on these mobile devices

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. How old is your cell phone? Google will suspend the YouTube service, on some Android models. Those smartphones that have version 2.3.7 or lower of this operating system will no longer have this service.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Reader's Digest

The 4 Things You Need to Do Before Deleting an App

It’s always a good idea to remove apps taking up precious space on your phone—especially ones that could be spying on you. But for some apps, you’ll need to do more than simply hit the “delete” button. While you may think you’ve dumped an app, its remnants could still be lurking in the background, leaving your device vulnerable or causing other issues.
Internetknowtechie.com

How to turn off Google’s location tracking

In today’s age of internet advertising, we people have become the products. Many major platforms and websites, like Facebook and Google, thrive off of utilizing our data. They build profiles of individuals by tracking their movements, both physical and on the internet, and sell them to advertisers so they can better target their ads.
TV & Videostheclevelandamerican.com

YouTube will stop working on some Android phones

YouTube is one of the most used sites on the internet and especially throughout history in this epidemic, which has become one of the best sources of information and entertainment to escape from prison. However, there is a bad news for those who usually watch YouTube on their cell phone...
Cell Phonesbleepingcomputer.com

Google App bug blocks Android users from receiving, making calls

Google says that users of some Android phone models are affected by a Google App bug preventing them from making and receiving calls. "After the latest update to the Google Search App on Android, the users of certain mobile phones are experiencing difficulty in receiving and making calls," a Google community manager said earlier today.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Google Play Store stuffed with fake cryptomining apps

Cybersecurity researchers have once again helped Google evict malicious apps from the official Play Store that falsely advertised themselves as cryptomining services. Security firm Trend Micro flagged eight such Android apps, which asked users to pay for cloud mining operations that didn’t exist. “Upon analysis, we discovered that these malicious...
ElectronicsCNET

Roku vs. Amazon Fire TV: Which streamer is best for Netflix, YouTube, Disney Plus, HBO Max in 2021?

Looking for a cheap, easy way to get streaming video from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube, Apple TV Plus and everything else on to your TV? You have two excellent choices: Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Roku had long been the most popular name in streaming devices, but Amazon's Fire TV system has been gaining ground and both now boast over 50 million users, respectively. At CNET we've spent countless hours testing devices from both platforms and in general both work great. Most of the Roku and Fire TV devices we've reviewed have received an 8.0 (excellent) rating or higher.
Internettechviral.net

How to Use Soundmojis on Facebook Messenger

If you are someone who tends to use stickers and GIFs a lot while chatting with someone in Facebook Messenger, you would love the new feature. Recently, Facebook introduced a new feature to its Messenger app that’s known as ‘Soundmojis.’. SoundMoji is basically a set of emojis with sounds. We...
TV & VideosThe Verge

Reddit launches a TikTok-like video feed on iOS

If you opened your Reddit app today and noticed a new video button next to the search bar, you could be a tap away from experiencing the forum platform’s take on TikTok. TechCrunch writes that the video feed, which pulls content from subreddits you follow along with some you don’t, started rolling out to iOS users on Friday.
InternetPosted by
SlashGear

Google reveals new tools and big changes to help protect kids online

Google has announced a variety of new digital tools and changes to products designed to better protect young users while they’re online. The announcement comes only days after Apple revealed its controversial decision to proactively check images on users’ devices to detect harmful content and help prevent the exploitation of minors.
TV & VideosAndroid Headlines

Hulu Adds New Widgets To Its Android App To Keep You Watching

Hulu has new widgets. And they’re designed to keep you engaged with Hulu’s content in the Android app. Both new Hulu widgets for the homescreen are aimed at keeping you watching. Which shouldn’t be too much of a surprise. Given Hulu’s business model is built on you viewing its streaming content.
Behind Viral Videosmakeuseof.com

You Can Now Watch Some Hulu Shows in HDR

Hulu is finally giving you the option to stream shows in high-dynamic range, or HDR. While the feature is only available for certain shows and devices, it will undoubtedly make the streaming experience more immersive. HDR Support Comes to Hulu. In a thread on the AVS forum, a user discovered...
Cell Phonesiphonelife.com

4 Tricks to Spot a Fake App vs. a Real App in the App Store

When looking for new apps, it's good to be aware of potential traps like imposter apps on the App Store. Apple is well known for security, but certain fake apps manage to get through! We’ll go over how to check if an app is safe and identify a fake phone app so you can be more confident in your app choices before you download.
Cell Phoneshypebeast.com

WhatsApp's New 'View Once' Feature Lets You Send Disappearing Photo and Video

WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that allows users to send disappearing photos and videos. After the recipient opens a photo or video sent in “view once” mode, the media disappears forever, similar to other popular messaging apps like Snapchat. The Facebook-owned company said that the mechanism is “giving users even more control over their privacy.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy