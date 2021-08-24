Cancel
Chicago COVID Travel Advisory Now Covers 43 States

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour more states have been added to Chicago's COVID-19 travel advisory, meaning unvaccinated travelers from the vast majority of the United States are now urged to either quarantine or provide a recent negative COVID test when they arrive in the city. Katie Johnston reports.

