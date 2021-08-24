Supergirl - Fear Knot - Review: Facing Fears

Even with some more Season 6 road left to travel, fans of The CW's Supergirl can already look forward to some familiar faces returning for the series finale. Last week, they learned that Mehcad Brooks will be returning as James Olsen aka the original Guardian, joining the previously-announced Jeremy Jordan (Winn Schott) and Chris Wood (Mon-El) and more, we're sure. And speaking of Olsens, James' sister Kelly (Azie Tesfai) takes center stage- teaming with Kara (Melissa Benoist) on an important investigation. Meanwhile, a certain stowaway imp needs Nia's (Nicole Maines) help but probably doesn't pick the best way of going about asking for it- as you're about to see in the following preview images, overview, and promo for "Dream Weaver":
