As a result of the high infection rate and high number of daily Covid-19 cases, the biggest two school districts in North Texas will offer virtual learning optionally

By Nadia Ferr
Posted by 
Daily Fort Worth
Daily Fort Worth
 7 days ago
North Texas – The two biggest school districts in North Texas decided to optionally offer partial virtual learning as a result of the high number od daily Covid-19 cases in the area.

The Dallas Independent School District and the Fort Worth Independent School District are reportedly preparing for partial returns to virtual learning.

Tuesday, Dallas ISD kicks off its Virtual Academy and nearly 1,600 students who are 11 years old and younger will take part.

According to Dallas ISD, more than 500 students who were previously considered “no shows” this school year have enrolled in the virtual program.

Fort Worth ISD is set to start registration for its virtual option if approved by the district’s Board of Education.

Registration will run from Aug. 25 through Aug. 29 with virtual classes starting Sept. 13.

The Forth Worth ISD virtual program is intended for students in kindergarten through sixth grade who have medical concerns or conditions.

Parents are able to visit a new website where the district will provide information about the virtual learning option.

