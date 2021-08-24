Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Woman shoots husband to death following an argument over her social media history, makes little children help her get rid the body

By Mike Ferr
Posted by 
Daily Fort Worth
Daily Fort Worth
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ld5Ah_0bbVtQPr00

The number of violent crimes and murders especially in families and households has been on rise in the last couple of years across the country, but the numbers especially jumped since the start of the pandemic last March.

And some will ask what the pandemic has to do with the crime? Well, health experts warned that the whole situation with the restrictions, lockdowns and different other Covid-19 measures will affect the mental health of the people and some will eventually reach their breaking point. The latest data shows they were right.

According to police, one of the latest incidents of this kind comes from Indiana where a woman shot her husband, chopped up his body, and then ordered her two children to help hide his corpse. The woman has been identified as the 34-year-old T. Allen, a mother of two little kids, accused for killing her husband inside their apartment in LaPorte, Indiana.

According to Insider, the incident happened following an argument over Allen’s social media and internet history. It was not immediately revealed what that ‘social media and internet history’ meant leading to murder.

The incident occurred in the middle of the night late July, when the woman initially shot and injured her husband. The children woke up and immediately headed to their parents’ bedroom. The father was seriously injured and asked the children to call 911, but Allen stopped them.

He was left for a several hours suffering deadly injuries resulting with a death. The autopsy showed that the man was shot and a bullet had entered his spinal cord area painfully bleeding to death.

The suspect wanted to get rid of the body, but it was too heavy to carry by herself. Then she made her children help her get the dead body into to car, but it was way too heavy to shift it, court documents said.

The next day, the children said that their mother returned home with an ax and cleaning products, according to the Associated Press. Allen asked them to help fit the body, which had been dismembered, into a tote bag, court documents said. Then she asked them to help clean the scene.

Next day Allen called her ex-partner, father to one of the children, claiming the victim was beating her children. He took her ex to the apartment and asked him to help her with the remaining which he refused.

Allen returned her ex back at his house to Michigan, admitting she shot and killed her husband, showing him the weapon. Allen’s ex-partner took her weapon promising to keep it with him, but the next day he decided to call police and explaining everything to the officers.

When police searched her apartment, along with the legless body, officers found a handwritten to-do list. “Hit him with a hammer and stab him,” and “roll up body in sheets and plastic bags,” said the note, according to WCAX 3.

Allen now faces multiple charges including murder, abuse of a corpse, and child neglect. In the initial court hearing, the judge entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.

Comments / 152

Daily Fort Worth

Daily Fort Worth

Fort Worth, TX
3K+
Followers
238
Post
962K+
Views
ABOUT

News blog dedicated to the local people of Fort Worth, TX. We only serve local news that affect the locals as we are one of them.

 https://dailyfortworth.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Murder#Police#Child Neglect#The Associated Press#Wcax 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Harris County, TXPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

“I will hurt your dad very bad,” mother tells children while she drives them at their aunt’s house, shoots their father to death and gets 5 decades in prison

The “Happily Ever After” didn’t mean anything for the Willis couple when they decided to get married and form a family years ago. The court process following the 2018 incident ended a few days ago when the woman was found guilty for shooting to death her husband and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Harris County, TXPosted by
The Charleston Press

Man will spend the next four decades in prison for shooting to death woman over an argument with her son and daughter

The future is not bright for this young man because he is about to spend the next four decades in prison after he was found guilty and sentenced for shooting to death a woman over an argument he had with her son and daughter. The incident happened in front of the apartment complex where the woman was living with her family.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

Mother gets high on weed together with her children including 7-year-old while driving in the car, her daughter shares video on social media

This “monster mother” is about to lose custody over her children and even spend years in prison after police found out that she was smoking weed with her children aged 7-13 years while she was driving her car. The woman was arrested as soon as police managed to acquire videos that her daughter was sharing on Snapchat.
Indiana StateInternational Business Times

Indiana Man Punches Girlfriend’s Child To Death, Mom Covers It Up; Couple Arrested

An Indiana couple was arrested Tuesday in connection with the murder of a three-year-old boy. The deceased child is the son of the woman accused in the case, police said. Jermaine Garnes, 31, and Crystal Cox, 31, of Lafayette, face charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, aggravated battery and battery resulting in death to a person less than 14 years old, reported WISH-TV.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

Alcohol fueled argument went wrong after daughter broke into her mother’s apartment and stabbed her multiple times to death in front of her children

Everyone enters into an argument with their parents almost on a daily basis and that usually happens with no apparent reason, but in today’s case the alcohol fueled argument between a mother and a daughter ended up fatally for the 51-year-old woman after her daughter broke into her apartment and stabbed her multiple times killing her at the scene.
Polk County, FLfox35orlando.com

‘He always followed her’: Polk husband dies a few days after wife’s death; both tested positive for COVID-19

LAKELAND, Fla. - A Polk County husband and wife who were battling COVID-19 for weeks passed away just a few days apart. Norma Reyes, 52, died last Friday. Her husband, Elio, was also battling COVID-19, but on Thursday night – hours after speaking to FOX 13 about her mother’s death – their daughter announced on social media that Elio also passed away.
Relationshipscbs17

Woman murders husband, has children help move body, court docs say

(NEXSTAR) – A 34-year-old Indiana woman faces multiple charges after she murdered and partially dismembered her husband in late July, officials said. New court documents say Thessalonica Allen also asked her two teenage children to help dispose of the body of Randy Allen, whom officials also say she shot and killed on July 27, the Northwest Indiana Times reports.
AccidentsInternational Business Times

Husband And Wife Jump Off Bridge With 2 Children In Suicide Pact

A man and his wife took their own lives last week by jumping with their two children into a river in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh — an incident which police said was caused by family disputes. The bodies of 38-year-old Kanchi Satish and their 2-year-old daughter, Bindu Sri...
Relationshipswashingtonnewsday.com

After 8 years, a ‘dead’ teen returns home, claiming rebirth.

After 8 years, a ‘dead’ teen returns home, claiming rebirth. In a strange scenario, an Indian 8-year-old boy claims to be the reincarnation of a 13-year-old boy who drowned in a canal eight years ago. The boy, who arrived at the house of the deceased teenager on Thursday in Nagla...
Relationship Adviceprimenewsghana.com

Man stabs wife to death over divorce

Joyce Johnes Afi Jassika, a 26-year-old woman has been stabbed to death for threatening to divorce her husband at Degede, a suburb of Bibiani in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region. The suspected husband has been identified as Emmanuel Okyere Baffour. The Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Divisional...

Comments / 0

Community Policy