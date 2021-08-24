Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott is losing its power as one more school district implements temporary mask mandate despite state law banning mask mandates

By Mike Ferr
Posted by 
Daily Fort Worth
Daily Fort Worth
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V64TB_0bbVsp6r00

Texas – It looks that Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott is losing its power after one more school district implemented temporary mask mandate despite the state that bans mask mandates across the state.

The latest that joined on the list to implement mask mandates in the schools is the Plano Independent School District that decided to put in force the requirement on a meeting on Monday.

If no new court decision is announced or legislative action is taken, the mandate will be in place starting August 26 and will last until September 24. The requirement was enacted in a 6-1 afternoon vote.

Masks will be required when inside district buildings and district provided transportation. There are religious, medical and administrative exceptions. Parents who want to opt out of the mask mandate will be allowed to fill out a form.

“We want to get our kids back on campus, we want to get all our kids back in school, and we are in a surge situation we cannot ignore,” David Stolle, Plano ISD board president.

Masks have been optional in Plano since the first day of school on Aug. 11. Since then, 190 students and 50 staff members have reported COVID-19 infections. That’s more than at any point last school year. The district has more than 53,000 students.

Plano ISD trustees met for hours in a closed executive session before taking action on the temporary mandate. Before that, passionate parents both for and against a mask mandate showed up early to the standing-room-only contentious emergency meeting. In total, nearly 90 spoke and a majority of them were against a mandate.

“We will not comply with the mask mandate, I will pull my kids out of this school district the moment you mandate masks,” said parent Andrew Flanders.

“They both have allergies so even having the mask on them they have eczema too it would cause eczema outbreaks,” said Michelle, a parent who is against a mask mandate. “I’m for everyone choosing. I’m not against masks. If you feel comfortable having your child in a mask, please put a mask on your child but please let me decide with my daughter and my family what’s best for my kids.”

“I had to make a decision between my kids’ health and education. Don’t mix science with politics,” said Zhao, another parent who wants a mask mandate in the district. “I understand people have different political stance. This is about science. This is about saving lives.”

“I send her to school every day wondering if she’s going to come home with COVID, wondering if she’s going to need an ICU bed that’s not available,” said parent Nicole Bowman.

Last week, the Texas Supreme Court sided with about 50 school districts across the state that have put mandates in place, allowing them to keep requiring masks for now.

A group of doctors and medical professionals reportedly wrote a letter to Plano ISD trustees strongly encouraging them to join in.

Comments / 88

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Daily Fort Worth

Daily Fort Worth

Fort Worth, TX
3K+
Followers
238
Post
962K+
Views
ABOUT

News blog dedicated to the local people of Fort Worth, TX. We only serve local news that affect the locals as we are one of them.

 https://dailyfortworth.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Plano, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Plano, TX
Education
City
Plano, TX
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#State Law#The Mask#Plano Isd#Covid#Icu#The Texas Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Daily Fort Worth

As a result of the high infection rate and high number of daily Covid-19 cases, the biggest two school districts in North Texas will offer virtual learning optionally

North Texas – The two biggest school districts in North Texas decided to optionally offer partial virtual learning as a result of the high number od daily Covid-19 cases in the area. The Dallas Independent School District and the Fort Worth Independent School District are reportedly preparing for partial returns...
Texas StatePosted by
Daily Fort Worth

Gov. Abbott optimistic about the Covid-19 wave, but health experts say Texas will hit record number of hospitalizations

Texas – The latest Covid-19 wave has no intensions to slow down and the number of daily positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths is growing in Texas. But according to UT Southwestern researchers, the worst is yet to come claiming the state will see an increase in the number of hospitalizations and will reach record high numbers since the start of the pandemic very soon.
Texas StatePosted by
Daily Fort Worth

College students in Texas are facing financial difficulties as a result of the rising rent, many still struggle to find accommodation

Dallas, TX – The rising rent across the country is a real thing in Texas too and students are among the most affected groups of the increased rent prices. According to latest reports, many University of North Texas students are facing financial difficulties since the prices of the housing went up compared to last year and two years ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy