There’s another batch of Metallica material to be heard online this week. Following the reveal of a 1993 live performance of “Wherever I May Roam” a few days back, the band have now served up a rough mix of “The God That Failed” dated May 13th, 1991. It is taken from the 2-CD “Rough & Alternate Mixes” set included in the remastered deluxe box set of the group’s 1991 self-titled album (aka “The Black Album“). That greatly expanded volume of that 16x multi-platinum release will be out on September 10th through the band’s own Blackened Recordings.