Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Pritzker says 'very significant' COVID measures could be coming

By Greg Hinz
Posted by 
Crain's Chicago Business
Crain's Chicago Business
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. J.B. Pritzker warned today that more extensive mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for state workers may well be on the way soon.

www.chicagobusiness.com

Comments / 0

Crain's Chicago Business

Crain's Chicago Business

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

The news you need to succeed in Chicago. We cover startups, real estate, politics, dining and lots in between.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Illinois StatePosted by
QuadCities.com

BREAKING: Illinois Has ‘Greater Mitigations’ Coming Due To Covid-19, Gov. Pritzker Says

BREAKING NEWS: Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said today “greater mitigations” are coming if covid-19 numbers continue to spike massively in the state. Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 4,451 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 40 related deaths Wednesday, that news following the state hitting its highest one-day total in covid cases since late January and its highest week for infections in months last week.
Public HealthPosted by
RiverBender.com

Pritzker Says One Thing Does Another With Masks

Submitted By Illinois Policy Nearly 17,000 Illinoisans told the General Assembly in May they opposed a proposal that would have given the state more authority over private schools, and lawmakers listened. Then Gov. J.B Pritzker essentially backed those parents when he said masks and other COVID-19 protocol should be a local decision, left to local school leaders being advised by local health departments. “Families should be involved in making decisions for their own families. And, school Continue Reading
Madison County, ILTelegraph

Haine says Pritzker's orders not criminally enforceable

EDWARDSVILLE — Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s new executive orders are “not criminally enforceable,” according to a statement released Friday by Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine. However, Haine also said businesses have rights and said trespass and disturbing the peace will be enforced. The statement comes after Pritzker announced a statewide...
Educationtribuneledgernews.com

Pritzker signs bill for unused school lunch program

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed Senate Bill 805 to implement a program to distribute unused school lunches to needy students, but questions remain about just how the program will be implemented by school districts across the state. State Rep. LaToya Greenwood, who is a co-sponsor of...
Public Healthmetropolisplanet.com

Pritzker announces COVID mandates

Gov. Pritzker confirms new COVID-19 rules, including mask mandate. During a news conference Thursday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike, confirmed reports of new COVID-19 regulations throughout the state.
PoliticsWTVW

Gov. Pritzker signs legislation to replace lead pipes

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation on Monday requiring all water utilities in the state to replace lead service lines. Illinois has at least 686,000 lead service lines, more than any other state in the country. Illinois is now the second state to require full replacement of the pipes.
Illinois Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

Illinois taxpayers on the hook for pension double-dippers

(The Center Square) – Illinois spends more on pensions than any other state and a new report highlights the cost of so-called “double-dippers” who collect a full pension and get another job. The nonprofit Wirepoints cites a former Illinois school superintendent who retired with a $230,000 pension before taking another...
EducationPosted by
Cook County Record

Attorney General Raoul Applauds Governor Pritzker for Signing Legislation That Protects Student Loan Borrowers

Illinois Attorney General issued the following announcement on Aug. 26. Attorney General Kwame Raoul applauded Governor JB Pritzker for signing legislation Raoul initiated to protect student loan borrowers and help them select a student loan option that best meets their needs. House Bill 2746, Raoul’s “Know Before You Owe” measure, ensures that student borrowers have information about their federal aid eligibility before they turn to more costly private loans.
Healthwnns.com

State Regulators Investigate Doctor Who Questioned Mask Mandates

A state senator is calling for an investigation into actions taken by the state agency that licenses doctors against a Central Illinois physician who has raised questions about school mask mandates. The Illinois Department of Professional and Financial Regulation opened an investigation into Dr. Jeremy Henrichs, who also serves on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy