Hey, Evan Peters: Is your Emmy speech ready yet for ‘Mare of Easttown’?

By Marcus James Dixon
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BU3hE_0bbVrdjA00

Evan Peters just won the Gold Derby Award for playing Detective Colin Zabel on “ Mare of Easttown .” Now he’s the front-runner to take home his first-ever Emmy Award. As of this writing, the 34-year-old actor has leading 7/2 odds to win Best Limited/Movie Supporting Actor , according to the combined predictions of our Experts, Editors and Users. That puts him in first place on our winner’s chart, far ahead of his closest competitor, Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”).

“Wow!” Peters shouts in his Gold Derby Awards acceptance speech ( watch above ). “Who would have thought all that drinkin’ would have paid off?” That’s a reference to his character’s infamous drunk scene with Kate Winslet ‘s title character, detective sergeant Mare Sheehan. “So I want to thank Gold Derby for this award. You guys have been so nice to me over the years and so supportive and complimentary. I just want to say thank you for that and especially for this — this is really the icing on the cake.”

Peters goes on to thank HBO and creator Craig Zobel for giving him “the opportunity to be in this show” before turning the attention to his leading lady. “Kate Winslet [has] exceeded every expectation and working with her was a dream come true. I could not have done this part without her. I really have learned so much from her, so I’m so grateful to her.” He concludes by exclaiming, “Man! This is awesome!”

Winslet also took home a Gold Derby Award for her performance in “Mare of Easttown” as Best Limited/Movie Actress. The program earned four additional Gold Derby bids: Ensemble of the Year, Best Limited Series, and both Julianne Nicholson and Jean Smart for Best Limited/Movie Supporting Actress.

Peters received some of the best reviews of his career for the HBO limited series. At first his character is seen as a sort of antagonistic figure in the small Pennsylvania town, but over the course of the series viewers come to realize he wants nothing more than to help Mare solve her grisly murder case. Colin endears himself further to audiences when he asks the slightly older woman out a date, much to her confusion.

In our recent video interview with Peters, the actor said he learned as much from Winslet as Colin did from Mare. I am still learning my process and Colin has gone through a lot of that,” he explained. “Kate is such a brilliant actress that I wanted to soak up as much as I could. Coming into it, Colin is trying to figure out the best way to do his job. He sees how good Mare is at her job and admires her for that.”

At the upcoming Emmys, Peters faces off against Diggs, Thomas Brodie-Sangster (“The Queen’s Gambit”), Paapa Essiedu (“I May Destroy You”), Jonathan Groff (“Hamilton”) and Anthony Ramos (“Hamilton”). Amazingly, it’s the only Emmy acting category in which all of the nominees are first-timers .

Related
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Billy Porter and Evan Peters on Building Boundaries and Method Acting

The Pose and Mare of Easttown Emmy nominees talk about dedicating themselves to their characters—and what happens when it becomes too much. In Reunited, Awards Insider hosts a conversation between two Emmy nominees who have collaborated on a previous project. Here, we speak with Pose star Billy Porter and Mare of Easttown’s Evan Peters, who previously worked together on the first season of Pose and American Horror Story: Apocalypse.
Celebritiesgoldderby.com

Kate Winslet interview: ‘Mare of Easttown’

Kate Winslet has earned two Emmy nominations for the hit HBO series “Mare of Easttown.” She contends both for TV Movie/Limited Actress (a category she won a decade ago for HBO’s “Mildred Pierce”) and as one of the producers of this riveting crime drama. After more than two decades in the business, this marked her first time working behind the camera. The Oscar-winning actress explained her decision thus: “I wanted all of the actors to feel that they had a leader and that the crew to feel that there was an executive producer always present. It was such a big show shot over many months and often producers aren’t physically there. I didn’t want there to be a hierarchy. I wanted to obliterate all of that. I wanted it to absolutely feel like a community.”
CelebritiesPosted by
GoldDerby

Emmy-nominated producers revealed: Kaley Cuoco, Kate Winslet among actors with additional bid while Courteney Cox is a nominee at last

While the nominations for the Primetime Emmy Awards were announced weeks ago, the Television Academy just now released the list of nominated producers in the various program categories after the usual vetting process. With the ever-increasing number of actors who also produce, write and/or direct their own shows, there are expectedly a decent amount of recognizable names on the list. Many are also nominated in the acting categories, with their producing credit giving them yet another chance to win Emmy gold in September. Best Comedy Series features a number of stars pulling double duty as producers, including Anthony Anderson and Tracee...
MoviesPosted by
GoldDerby

Kate Winslet on playing and producing ‘Mare of Easttown’: ‘I wanted it to absolutely feel like a community’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Kate Winslet has earned two Emmy nominations for the hit HBO series “Mare of Easttown.” She contends both for TV Movie/Limited Actress (a category she won a decade ago for HBO’s “Mildred Pierce”) and as one of the producers of this riveting crime drama. After more than two decades in the business, this marked her first time working behind the camera. The Oscar-winning actress explained her decision thus: “I wanted all of the actors to feel that they had a leader and that the crew to feel that there was an executive producer always present. It was such a big...
TV SeriesPosted by
GoldDerby

‘Mare of Easttown’ could have been an Amazon show

When “Mare of Easttown” made its debut in April on HBO, few likely expected the show would prove to be one of the year’s most acclaimed and Emmy-nominated series. But buoyed by strong word-of-mouth and its weekly rollout, “Mare” ended its run with a finale that satisfied fans and Emmy voters alike. The show received 16 nominations for HBO, including Best Limited Series, Best Actress in a Limited Series for Kate Winslet, Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for Evan Peters, and Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for Julianne Nicholson and Jean Smart. Winslet and Peters, meanwhile,...
MoviesPosted by
TVLine

Emmys 2021 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actress in a Limited Series?

Here we have it, folks: the most fiercely competitive category at this year’s Emmys. The race for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie is going to be tight. The five women vying for this year’s trophy have won Oscars, Golden Globes, Grammys — and each one of the five would cruise to a win most years. But this, clearly, is not most years. Let’s start with Kate Winslet, nominated for her turn as grizzled detective Mare Sheehan on HBO’s Mare of Easttown. (She also won the 2011 Emmy in this category for Mildred Pierce.) But then...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

DPs of ‘Mare of Easttown,’ ‘The Underground Railroad,’ ‘Fargo’ and ‘Small Axe’ Describe Their Visual Approaches

This year’s Emmy contenders in the competitive category of outstanding cinematography for a limited or anthology series or movie showcase a range of looks, from the period stories in Fargo, The Queen’s Gambit, Small Axe and The Underground Railroad to the contemporary setting of Mare of Easttown. HBO limited series Mare of Easttown, created by Brad Ingelsby, stars Kate Winslet as a detective investigating a murder in a close-knit Pennsylvania town. “Inspired by the writing itself and the fabulous casting, I hoped to create a visual portrait of Easttown and its inhabitants to complement the story arc,” says Ben Richardson, a 2013 Independent...
MoviesPosted by
TVLine

The TVLine Performers of the Week: Frances Conroy and Evan Peters

THE PERFORMERS | Frances Conroy and Evan Peters THE SHOW | American Horror Story: Double Feature THE EPISODES | “Cape Fear” and “Pale” (Aug. 25, 2021) THE PERFORMANCES | Wednesday’s two-part Double Feature premiere gave us plenty to sink our teeth into, but nothing was quite as satisfying as the all-you-can-eat buffet of delight served by Peters and Conroy as “pugilists of prose” Austin Sommers and Belle Noir. Oh, how we feasted. From the moment we first saw (and heard!) those eccentric beauties in that dimly lit P-Town piano bar, doing Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers proud with a smooth rendition of “Islands in the...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

American Horror Story Fans React To Evan Peters' Exciting New Double Feature Credit

Spoilers ahead for the Season 10 premiere of American Horror Story, subtitled Double Feature. American Horror Story has made its long-awaited return to FX for its tenth season, subtitled Double Feature. It also featured the return of Evan Peters as the second-billed star behind only the venerable Sarah Paulson, but he wasn't just credited as an actor. Peters also received a "producer" credit, and fans were quick to react to the exciting development.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Drama Series – O’Connor, Page and Porter In a Three-Horse Race

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE EMMYS COLLECTIVE Visit each individual...
Celebritiesflickeringmyth.com

Jennifer Lawrence teaming with Paolo Sorrentino for Sue Mengers biopic

They’re already attached to the true crime drama Mob Girl, and it seems that actress Jennifer Lawrence and filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino are looking to add a second project to their slate with a biopic of legendary Hollywood talent agent Sue Mengers. The as-yet-untitled project has been written by Lauren Schuker...
MoviesPosted by
GoldDerby

Could ‘The Crown’ win all 6 drama acting Emmy categories?

In 2004, “Angels in America” became the first program to win four acting Emmys in one year. Last year, “Schitt’s Creek” became the first comedy to do so as part of an unprecedented 7-for-7 comedy sweep at the main ceremony. But could “The Crown” trump them both? The Netflix series is nominated in all six drama acting categories — four regular, two guest — so it could become the first show to sweep all six in one year. To be fair, “Angels in America” never had a chance to do that because there are no guest categories for limited series/TV movie,...

