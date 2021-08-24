Hey, Evan Peters: Is your Emmy speech ready yet for ‘Mare of Easttown’?

Evan Peters just won the Gold Derby Award for playing Detective Colin Zabel on “ Mare of Easttown .” Now he’s the front-runner to take home his first-ever Emmy Award. As of this writing, the 34-year-old actor has leading 7/2 odds to win Best Limited/Movie Supporting Actor , according to the combined predictions of our Experts, Editors and Users. That puts him in first place on our winner’s chart, far ahead of his closest competitor, Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”).

SEE Julianne Nicholson interview: ‘Mare of Easttown’

“Wow!” Peters shouts in his Gold Derby Awards acceptance speech ( watch above ). “Who would have thought all that drinkin’ would have paid off?” That’s a reference to his character’s infamous drunk scene with Kate Winslet ‘s title character, detective sergeant Mare Sheehan. “So I want to thank Gold Derby for this award. You guys have been so nice to me over the years and so supportive and complimentary. I just want to say thank you for that and especially for this — this is really the icing on the cake.”

Peters goes on to thank HBO and creator Craig Zobel for giving him “the opportunity to be in this show” before turning the attention to his leading lady. “Kate Winslet [has] exceeded every expectation and working with her was a dream come true. I could not have done this part without her. I really have learned so much from her, so I’m so grateful to her.” He concludes by exclaiming, “Man! This is awesome!”

Winslet also took home a Gold Derby Award for her performance in “Mare of Easttown” as Best Limited/Movie Actress. The program earned four additional Gold Derby bids: Ensemble of the Year, Best Limited Series, and both Julianne Nicholson and Jean Smart for Best Limited/Movie Supporting Actress.

Peters received some of the best reviews of his career for the HBO limited series. At first his character is seen as a sort of antagonistic figure in the small Pennsylvania town, but over the course of the series viewers come to realize he wants nothing more than to help Mare solve her grisly murder case. Colin endears himself further to audiences when he asks the slightly older woman out a date, much to her confusion.

In our recent video interview with Peters, the actor said he learned as much from Winslet as Colin did from Mare. “ I am still learning my process and Colin has gone through a lot of that,” he explained. “Kate is such a brilliant actress that I wanted to soak up as much as I could. Coming into it, Colin is trying to figure out the best way to do his job. He sees how good Mare is at her job and admires her for that.”

At the upcoming Emmys, Peters faces off against Diggs, Thomas Brodie-Sangster (“The Queen’s Gambit”), Paapa Essiedu (“I May Destroy You”), Jonathan Groff (“Hamilton”) and Anthony Ramos (“Hamilton”). Amazingly, it’s the only Emmy acting category in which all of the nominees are first-timers .

