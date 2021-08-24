Cancel
Engineering

Elon Musk Unveils "Friendly" Tesla Bot

By Honey German
710 WOR
710 WOR
 7 days ago

For years, Tesla CEO Elon Musk warned people about the dangers of AI-powered robots, even predicting “scary outcomes” like in “The Terminator” but now this!

Elon Musk unveiled Tesla Bot during the company’s AI Day and he urged the public not to be worried. “It’s intended to be friendly, ” Musk said. If Tesla Bot is doing your grocery shopping and cleaning your house, then what does that mean for the people who do those jobs now? Musk says it may mean that physical work will be optional in the future and a universal basic income will be needed to sustain those who opt out.

While Musk is known for his support and development of artificial intelligence, he’s long opposed the pace of advancement in robotics ⁠— often citing a film that came out when he was just 13.

“I like to just keep an eye on what’s going on with artificial intelligence,” Musk told CNBC’s Closing Bell in 2014, adding: “There have been movies about this, you know, like ‘[The] Terminator.’ There are some scary outcomes.”

710 WOR

710 WOR

New York City, NY
