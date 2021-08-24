Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Kermit Davis believes he's assembled his 'most complete' roster. "We've got a really good blend of talent."

By Ben Garrett
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOle Miss men’s basketball recently wrapped its offseason program, and now the Rebels are turning towards the opening of official practices September 29. The Ole Miss Spirit caught up with head coach Kermit Davis on Monday to discuss the work put in over the last 6-8 weeks, as well as the schedule moving forward and what he likes about his team. Here’s what he had to say …

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kermit Davis
Person
James White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Rebels#Sec#Ncaa Tournament#All American#Ohio State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Sonya Curry News

The basketball world is pretty stunned by Monday’s news about Steph Curry’s parents, Dell and Sonya. According to TMZ Sports, Sonya Curry has filed for divorce from her longtime husband, Dell, who used to play in the NBA. Sonya and Dell Curry have been spotted in the stands at Steph’s games dating back to his Davidson days. The TV cameras always seemed to capture Sonya and Dell cheering on their son.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Rasheed Wallace News

Longtime NBA big man Rasheed Wallace has a new job. The former Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers star is joining Penny Hardaway’s staff at Memphis. Wallace, who made four All-Star teams and won an NBA title during his 16-year professional career, had been a high school head coach in North Carolina the last two seasons. He also spent one year on staff with the Pistons in 2013-14.
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has Brutally Honest Message For Nebraska Fans

The Nebraska football program began its 2021 season in disappointing fashion on Saturday afternoon at Illinois. The Cornhuskers couldn’t overcome a massive third quarter deficit and dropped their third season opener in four years, 30-23. Fans laid most of the blame at the feet of head coach Scott Frost, who...
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama’s uniform combo for Miami game revealed

No. 1 Alabama will tangle with No. 14 Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday for the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game. It’s the first of 2 headlining non-conference games for SEC teams as No. 5 Georgia is set to take on No. 3 Clemson at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
BasketballYardbarker

Rachel Nichols reacts after news of removal from ESPN TV programming

Rachel Nichols shared her reaction on Twitter after news emerged that her future with ESPN is ending. On Wednesday, we learned that “The Jump”, the show Nichols hosts, was being canceled. We also learned that Nichols will not appear on ESPN programming until her contract runs out (she has one year left).
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicts CFB Playoff, National Champion

The college football season is officially underway. On Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay crew suited up for the first time this year. And as they do each season, each co-host gave their picks for this year’s national championship winner. Longtime analyst Kirk Herbstreit went with a fairly common choice ahead of...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Former NBA Coach Stan Van Gundy Lands A New Job

Former NBA head coach Stan Van Gundy has reportedly landed a new media job. Van Gundy, 61, was the New Orleans Pelicans head coach last season. However, the Western Conference franchise parted ways with the veteran head coach following the year. The veteran head coach will not be returning to...
NFL247Sports

Denver Broncos waive rookie WR Seth Williams and QB Brett Rypien

The Denver Broncos are waiving rookie wide receiver Seth Williams and quarterback Brett Rypien, according to reports from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and James Palmer. Williams was a sixth-round draft pick out of Auburn in the 2021 NFL Draft while Rypien played college football at Boise State and signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2019.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Rajon Rondo Has Brutally Honest Comment On Lakers Roster

In recent years, veteran point guard Rajon Rondo has become accustomed to being the oldest players on the roster. But now, that’s all set change as a he rejoins the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021. On Tuesday, the 35-year-old PG expressed his excitement about no longer being only the resident...
Michigan StateFanSided

Jim Harbaugh explains why Cade McNamara won Michigan quarterback job

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has liked the progress Cade McNamara has made this offseason and it’s why he’s the Wolverines’ starting quarterback. There is no quarterback controversy at Michigan this year. After losing the quarterback competition to Joe Milton at the start of last season, Cade McNamara went through...

Comments / 0

Community Policy