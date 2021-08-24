Kermit Davis believes he's assembled his 'most complete' roster. "We've got a really good blend of talent."
Ole Miss men’s basketball recently wrapped its offseason program, and now the Rebels are turning towards the opening of official practices September 29. The Ole Miss Spirit caught up with head coach Kermit Davis on Monday to discuss the work put in over the last 6-8 weeks, as well as the schedule moving forward and what he likes about his team. Here’s what he had to say …247sports.com
