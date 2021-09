U.S. home prices jumped by the most in three decades in June, surging 18.6 percent on an annual basis thanks to pandemic transplants and a housing shortage. It was the third straight month of record-breaking price increases, surpassing May’s 16.6 jump, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index. Phoenix, San Diego and Seattle led the way in June, as they did the prior month, although prices rose by 25 percent in each market, compared with 23 percent in May.