Kane County, IL

Former East Aurora Elementary School Teacher Found Guilty of Sexual Assault of Student

CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 7 days ago
By Mary Chappell

A former East Aurora elementary school teacher has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a student, officials said Tuesday.

Juan C. Avendano, 65, was found guilty of felony predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney.

Evidence presented by assistant Kane County State’s Attorneys indicated that between 2016 and 2017, Avendano made sexual contact with the victim, one of his students at Bardwell Elementary School, who was younger than 13 at the time.

Avendano had been free on $25,000 bond but a Kane County judge revoked his bond after conviction and ordered him into custody at the Kane County Jail.

His next court appearance is slated for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 29 where his sentencing date will be set. Officials said he must also register for life as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.

