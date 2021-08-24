Cancel
Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays odds, picks and prediction

By Skip Snow
The Chicago White Sox (72-54) and Toronto Blue Jays (65-58) meet Tuesday for the second tilt of a four-game series at Rogers Centre. First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze the lines around the White Sox vs. Blue Jays odds with MLB picks and predictions.

RHP Dylan Cease is the projected starting pitcher for the White Sox. He is 9-6 with a 4.06 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 11.7 K/9, and 3.7 BB/9 over130 2/3 IP across 25 starts.

  • Owns a 5.86 ERA and 1.46 WHIP through 58 1/3 IP across 12 starts on the road.
  • Has a 5.06 ERA over his last three starts.

RHP Jose Berrios is the projected starting pitcher for the Blue Jays. He is 8-6 with a 3.52 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 9.1 K/9, and 2.5 BB/9 in 143 IP over 24 starts.

  • Coming off back-to-back clunkers allowing 8 ER over his last 9 1/3 IP.
  • Owns a 0.75 ERA in two starts at Rogers Centre since being acquired from the Minnesota Twins in a deadline deal. In four career turns in Toronto’s home park, Berrios has held foes to a .498 OPS.
  • Current White Sox batters own a high-volume .688 OPS and .145 isolated power against the veteran right-hander. Berrios pitched in the same division as Chicago for six seasons.

White Sox at Blue Jays odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 1:18 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: White Sox +105 (bet $100 to win $105) | Blue Jays -130 (bet $130 to win $100)
  • Against the spread/ATS: White Sox +1.5 (-200) | Blue Jays -1.5 (+150)
  • Over/Under: 8.5 (O: -122 | U: -102)

Prediction

Blue Jays 4, White Sox 3

Money line (ML)

The Blue Jays are undersold by their .528 win percentage. Despite winning Monday’s series opener 2-1 they’ve been dinged by a 9-14 mark in 1-run games. A total of 23 1-run games is notably low – but the price on the run line doesn’t offer as much relative value.

The White Sox are oversold by an offense that has faced a lot of weak pitching in the AL Central and the overall tumble of pitching schedules.

BACK THE BLUE JAYS (-130).

Run line/Against the spread (ATS)

PASS unless a price around +160 avails itself on the Toronto side.

Over/Under (O/U)

Toronto has scored 3 or fewer runs in seven of its last 10 games. However, peg both offenses as being a click or two too far out over their skis. With a quality starter matchup and a well-rested top-5 Chicago bullpen, the UNDER 8.5 (-102) HAS VALUE.

