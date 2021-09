CHICAGO (CBS) — AT&T is hiring in the Midwest, and that includes the Chicago area.

By the end of the year they want to hire 300 people for retail sales consultant position. The company is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus.

Positions range from full to part-time and include benefits.

AT&T is hosting a hiring event Tuesday at select stores. Stop by anytime between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. to apply.